HIV Alliance provides kits including one to two doses of Naloxone, sterile syringes, instructions on how to administer the Naloxone and a copy of Oregon's Good Samaritan Law.

 NIKA BARTOO-SMITH The News-Review

In Douglas County, approximately 20 to 25 people overdose every month, sometimes leading to death, according to Kim Gandy, the overdose prevention coordinator at Douglas Public Health Network. One way to decrease the number of fatal overdoses is through the use of Naloxone.

