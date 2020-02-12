School Exclusion Day is Feb. 19, and the Oregon Health Authority’s Immunization Program requires that children who are missing required immunizations will not be allowed to attend school or child care starting that day until their immunizations are brought up to date.
Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their immunizations or have an exemption.
If the child’s vaccination records are not up to date, the child will be sent home on Feb. 19.
The Oregon Health Authority reported that in 2019 in Oregon, local health departments sent 22,547 letters to parents and guardians informing them that their children needed immunizations to stay in school or child care.
A total of 4,043 children were kept out of school or child care until the necessary immunization information was turned in to the schools or child care facilities.
This year, letters to parents were mailed by Feb. 5.
No one can be turned away from local health departments because of the inability to pay for required vaccines. Many pharmacists can immunize children age 7 and older. Local pharmacies have more details.
OHA officials say parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider or the Douglas Public Health Network at 541-440-3571, or go to 211info.org.
