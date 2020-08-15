Coastal Diagnostic Sleep Clinic and Coastal Medical Services has opened a new sleep lab and durable medical equipment office for patients with sleep issues.
Both are located at 2225 NW Stewart Parkway, Suite 200, in Roseburg.
Mehran Gerami and Mehrdad Gerami, brothers with backgrounds as therapists, decided to open an office in Roseburg to go along with their offices at Coos Bay, Bandon, Florence and in Reedsport. They were able to negotiate a contract with the Roseburg VA Medical Center to test patients for possible sleep disorders.
“There is a big demand from veterans in the area,” Mehran Gerami said. “What initiated the whole thing was our conversation with the VA and the volume of patients they want us to serve.”
For the VA patients, they’ll only do testing, but for other patients, the Coastal Medical Services part of the business offers durable medical equipment, supplies and maintenance for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines and other machines for sleep therapy.
Mehran Gerami said sleep studies can be done in the comfort of the patient’s home or at the sleep diagnostic lab in their offices. If feasible, they can even do the studies at a hospital, motel room or even an assisted living facility. The patient will be observed all night by someone in another room.
“But 90% of the time the test is done at their home, only when they’re having difficulties do they come to the lab and we’ll take care of them directly,” Mehran Gerami said.
Mehrdad Gerami, president of the company, graduated from Oregon State University in healthcare management and administration and has more than 30 years of experience as a certified respiratory therapy technician. He oversees the Coastal Diagnostic Testing Group’s sleep lab.
Coastal Diagnostic and Coastal Medical opened with four employees with plans to add more employees as the number of patients increase. The companies showed off their offices and introduced their employees during a grand opening on Thursday evening. The business has been open and taking patients for about two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.