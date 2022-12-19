Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Feeding Umpqua volunteer Kaylee Jackson talks to Ronnie Littlebear and his 2-year-old son Maverick about the ingredients and recipe to make sweet potato pumpkin soup. Feeding Umpqua handed out bags with all the ingredients at Saturday's Family Wellness Wonderland event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Five-year-old sisters Jordan and Brooklyn Stembridge get ready to take a picture with Santa Claus with the help of mom Nicole Stembridge, far left, and Blush Rose Photo Booth owner Amanda Austin, at the Family Wellness Wonderland Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
There was a little something for everybody during the second annual Winter Family Wellness Wonderland in Douglas Hall on Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
On one side of the room, representatives from Aviva Health were providing COVID-19 boosters, flu shots and other vaccinations. Directly across the hall youngsters enjoyed an inflatable obstacle course and people from various health organizations were helping spread information and gifts.
Children had the opportunity to get pictures with characters from the movie "Frozen," or get a portrait with the big guy himself, Jolly Ol' St. Nick.
It was the second year the event was held at the fairgrounds, all in the name of educating people about making healthy choices in their diet and lifestyle during a time of year when illnesses inevitably take hold in one way or another.
"When it came around this year, there were a lot of community partners who wanted to do it again," said Rachel Gustafson, coalition manager for the group Creating Community Resilience Douglas County.
Booths ranged from Feeding Umpqua to Cow Creek Public Health to representatives from the Community Emergency Response Team, where youngsters participated in a bean bag toss.
Multiple booths had opportunities to appeal to the youngsters, including a face-painting booth and some kids taking their first swing at table tennis.
The table tennis was part of a booth set up by Thundering Water Upstream Healthcare and Stone Age Concrete Table Tennis.
Approaching that booth, there was a competitive matching taking place with Lem James, who owns Stone Age, and Cordell Smith, representing Thundering Water. While locked in competition Saturday morning, the Stone Age and Thundering Water are partners is a proposed family wellness park that will start construction in the near future.
Saturday was the first time Thundering Water set up a booth at a community event, program director Heidi Marks said.
The goal was to not only let people know about their health initiatives but also inform them of the park, which proposes a bicycle track, climbing wall, outdoor games provided by Stone Age and a miniature golf course: ways to get families out and active together.
"It's called the 'IKEA Effect,'" Marks said. "When someone has a part in something, they take ownership in it. Something built for the community by the community."
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
