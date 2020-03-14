Oregon now has 30 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus as of Friday while Douglas County still has one presumptive case that has still not been verified by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The latest update on COVID-19 came on a day that saw parents scramble to make child care plans after schools were ordered closed throughout Oregon until at least April 1. More events were canceled and stores continued to see runs on items such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other supplies.
In response to the outbreak, The Douglas Public Health Network opened a hotline for people with questions about COVID-19.The call center is staffed with health care professionals armed with the latest information on the outbreak. The line is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week until further notice. Anyone with questions about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus can call 541-464-6550.
Douglas County Public Health official Bob Dannenhoffer hosted a Facebook Live video on Friday evening where he presented the latest information on the coronavirus and answered questions from more than 200 people watching through social media.
In response to a question, Dannenhoffer referenced the shortage of testing available and said he hoped that will improve.
“Right now there is really not widespread testing available,” Dannenhoffer said.
Dannenhoffer wouldn’t say how many people are being monitored in Douglas County. And even though someone is being tested, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have had contact with a positive case.
The range of age, sex or location of the resident who tested positive, have not been released. During his Facebook Live session, Dannenhoffer acknowledged the decision to limit information on Douglas County’s presumptive positive case remains controversial but is necessary.
“We believe in protecting the patient’s privacy,” Dannenhoffer said earlier Friday. “If there is an exposure in a public setting, we would only release information that is necessary to reduce the threat or protect the public health. Close contacts of confirmed cases would be notified by public health.
“With future cases, if we believe unknown members of the public may have been exposed, we will release that information,” he said.
The Oregon Health Authority figures show 534 people have been monitored statewide, and 337 have tested negative and 157 are still pending.
The six new cases were all in the Oregon Veterans’ home in Lebanon.
Dannenhoffer said the state will reevaluate its plan to reopen schools during spring break.
“Looking at other countries, this may well last longer than two weeks,” Dannenhoffer said.
The Roseburg High School Foundation announced Friday that it had postponed its Future First Citizen scholarship night scheduled for March 17. They are planning to reschedule the event for April, but a date has not yet been determined.
Hannah Oberman, a junior at Oakland High School said she’s worried about her studies and track workouts.
“We don’t have school until April and not only does it affect me as a student with state testing coming up, but also track season,” Oberman said. “We won’t have practice until April and that’s another two weeks out, so all the work we have put in over the past two weeks to get prepared and working out and getting our bodies conditioned, it’s all going to be gone.”
