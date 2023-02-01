Sutherlin first responders host blood drive The News-Review Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin Fire Department and Sutherlin Police Department are holding a Battle of the Badges Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23 at the Sutherlin Community Center.The blood drive is a friendly competition between the first responders to see who can recruit the most blood donors from their community. Visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code SutherlinPD to schedule an appointment. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Roads And Traffic Armed Forces Sports Games And Toys Anatomy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Roseburg man arrested after bizarre lotion theft Woman jailed, man sought in attempted murder Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Death Notices for January 29, 2023 Yvonne Miller (Vieira) Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Zonta Club of Roseburg helps to empower local women IDACORP Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Conference Call ODFW and Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby host annual 'Student Day' DCSO participates in click it or ticket campaign NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule
