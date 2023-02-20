WINCHESTER — Brynlee Roberts' biggest wish is for people to smile when they see her.
Bynlee's battle cry "Say Cheese" will be the focus of a fundraiser at Splitz Family Grill in Roseburg, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“So many people look sad or concerned when they look at me for the first time,” said 13-year-old Brynlee. “My wish is that more people would just smile. And I love cheese. That’s where this idea came from.”
Brynlee has been fighting cancer for three years and the fundraiser will help her family with medical bills and will help raise money for Brynlee's Say Cheese campaign to raise money for Camp Millennium.
“Cheese makes people smile. I can’t wait to see what happens,” said Brynlee.
Mariah Smith, co-owner of Splitz and TenDown in Roseburg, said, “Having the opportunity to help with the family’s expenses and make people smile was something we couldn’t pass up.”
The evening will feature other opportunities for people to give to the Say Cheese campaign.
“This kid deserves something amazing to happen,” said Bob Reed, co-owner of Splitz Family Grill and TenDown Bowling. “Anything I can do to encourage her and her family through this fight is worth it.”
Brynlee was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Oct. 29, 2020, when she 11 years old. In the days following, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a low-grade, slow-growing brain tumor that typically is diagnosed in children. She has undergone three brain surgeries, radiation in Seattle, and chemotherapy in Portland, with more procedures still ahead.
Brynlee’s family has launched the Brynlee the Brave Facebook group where her mom, Sara Roberts, posts updates and visitors are encouraged to write dad jokes in another effort to just make people smile.
