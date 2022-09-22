Tickets still available for 'Pretty in Pink' tea and fashion show Sep 22, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas County Cancer Services will host the 22nd Pretty in Pink tea and fashion show to honor breast cancer survivors at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Seven Feathers Casino Resort.Tickets, which cost $40, are required and can be bought at Douglas County Cancer Services or dccancerservices.com. The event will include a silent auction, quilt raffle, door prizes, a pink themed hat contest, brunch, a cash bar and entertainment by Elvis. For more information, call 541-440-9409. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Raffle Fashion Show Cash Bar Food Economics Ticket Quilt Silent Auction Cancer Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Uriah Carleton faces manslaughter, DUII charges in connection to three deaths One dead, one critical in Sunday crash near Drain Recent DINT busts lead to arrests, uncover rainbow fentanyl Roseburg Race Promotions begins construction of dirt track at Douglas County Speedway Richard James Mouser TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Wanted HS Level Teacher/Tutor NOW HIRING • LINE COOKS Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tickets still available for 'Pretty in Pink' tea and fashion show Disappointing home opener: Umpqua volleyball team loses to Clark in straight sets Douglas shuts out Glide, 2-0 Glide wins at Lakeview, moves into tie for first in Far West League Oregon State Hospital issued $54K workplace safety fine
