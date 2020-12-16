According to the CDC, each day in the United States: About 2,000 youth under 18 years of age smoke their first cigarette. More than 300 youth under 18 years of age become daily cigarette smokers. Nine in ten people who smoke started before age 18 and became addicted while their brains were still developing and incapable of long-term decision-making.
Not only does this directly impact the health of the community, but cigarette butts are the number one litter item found by litter clean-up volunteers in Oregon. Nearly 2,200 butts were picked up by Blue Zones Project-Umpqua volunteers during two clean up events in downtown Roseburg in 2018-2019. Cigarette butts do not biodegrade easily and can harm wildlife, pets and children if ingested.
As other cities and counties in Oregon began developing smoke-free events and/or downtown policies, it became very clear that there is a growing public demand for children to live in a safe, wholesome community where they have the opportunity to make choices that allow them to grow up to lead healthy, productive, addiction-free lives. Blue Zones Project — Umpqua aims to make these healthy choices easier; in this case, through a policy change incorporated during the week of Nov. 12.
The Smoke-Free Downtown Event Policy, passed on Oct. 12, was originally proposed by the Blue Zones Project Tobacco Policy Committee to focus on reducing secondhand smoke exposure, but only after conducting an extensive community engagement effort. This outreach included surveying 20 downtown businesses, conducting a downtown resident and stakeholder survey with 42 responses, and a 3-hour downtown sidewalk poll of public opinion about the policy with 49 participants. The Committee also received 13 letters of support from community partners and agencies who supported the policy and the Roseburg Town Center board of directors unanimously voted to support the policy.
The policy to prohibit smoking at community events and on Roseburg public park property will be incorporated in the downtown area as outlined by the Long Parade Route. The boundary to the north is Diamond Lake Boulevard, Lane Avenue to the south, Jackson Street to the west, and Main Street to the east, then along Douglas Avenue to Fowler Street, and Fowler Street to Diamond Lake Boulevard.
The Smoke-Free Events Policy aims to positively impact 95% of the community’s population by impacting Roseburg residents who do not smoke by reducing their exposure to secondhand smoke, eliminating smoking triggers and therefore assisting tobacco users who want to quit, and reducing chronic disease and its impact on health care costs. Each year in Douglas County, 12,540 people suffer from serious tobacco related illness and 25% of all deaths in Douglas County can be attributed to tobacco use. This means that Douglas County currently spends 42.2 Million on tobacco related medical care and 37.6 million in productivity loss due to premature tobacco related deaths.
This policy also builds on the preexisting City policies of smoke-free city property. A common misconception about smoke-free policies is that strong enforcement is the only determinant of compliance. Self-enforcement of this policy will be prioritized through clear communication with the vendors, volunteers, and participants and highly visible signage will be placed at entrances/exits. With enough preparation and consistent communication, these smoke-free policies become largely self-enforcing, for example: high voluntary compliance at youth soccer games in Stewart Park, Music on the Half Shell and other local smoke-free areas and events.
This policy is just one more step toward making the healthy choice the easy choice in the Umpqua Valley so that all residents can live longer, better. To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact bzpumpqua@gmail.com, follow Blue Zones Project Umpqua on Facebook or bzpumpqua on Instagram.
