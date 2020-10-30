Firefighters and rescue animals teamed up to model for a new calendar that's raising money to help both cancer patients and animals in need of homes.
Douglas County Cancer Services teamed up with Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center for the calendar and the firefighters are pictured with animals, including some from the shelter.
"We had kittens, we had a bunny rabbit that came for Easter and then we had some dogs dressing up in Santa outfits and it turned out, I was ecstatic with how it turned out," said calendar organizer Sara Ray.
Ray is a nurse practitioner who works with cancer patients. She also sits on the board of Douglas County Cancer Services, and her husband Josh Ray is a firefighter with the Roseburg Fire Department and Roseburg Professional Firefighters Union Local 1110.
"It is the most comical thing, especially if you know the guys personally. These rough and tough firefighters and then they are snuggling with kittens," she said.
Josh Ray appears in the calendar's March photo with a Great Pyrenees from Saving Grace.
"He now goes by Mr. March. He's never going to live it down," Sara Ray said.
She said the dog was so great, they almost took him home.
"I couldn't believe that he was up for adoption. He was a beautiful dog," she said.
Josh Ray said he was nervous at first about being in the calendar because he was worried the calendar would be a bit more racy.
Unlike some firefighter calendars, though, this one is strictly G-rated. The firefighters are fully clothed, shirts on, and wearing the turnouts they wear when responding to a fire.
He said it wasn't too hard to pose with the dog, and his four-footed co-model was really relaxed about it.
"I have two dogs at home, so it came pretty natural," he said.
The Rays have two chocolate labs.
Josh Ray has been a firefighter for nine years and said he joined originally because a friend was a firefighter. Once he did, he "just fell in love with it all."
He said one of the things he loves about the Roseburg firefighters is their community involvement.
"Our Union Local 1100 does a really good job at events for our community, fundraising or just being there for people who need it. It kind of comes with our job," he said.
The fact that so many people are struggling right now to get through a pandemic, he said, seemed like another good reason to do the calendar.
"It's just something to brighten people's day," he said.
Sara Ray said she had wanted to do a calendar fundraiser for Douglas County Cancer Services for awhile. After the nonprofit's annual tea and fashion show was canceled due to the pandemic, she decided the calendar's time had come. She said DCCS plans to team up with a different nonprofit each year for a calendar, but the tea and fashion show is also expected to return in 2021.
Part of the calendar proceeds will go to Saving Grace and part to Douglas County Cancer Services. DCCS provides wigs, hats, breast prosthetics and assistance with bills, as well as Christmas food boxes. All the money remains in the community.
Skyelynn Atterbury of the Atterbury Company in Roseburg took the pictures and helped create the calendar.
The cost to purchase a calendar is $25. They are available in Roseburg at the Douglas County Cancer Services Office in the Community Cancer Center, as well as at Saving Grace and Old 99 Brewing Co. They're also available in Sutherlin at Dakota Street Pizza Company and online at dccancerservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.