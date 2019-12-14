Umpqua Health Alliance is one of three Coordinated Care Organizations to move from provisional status to five-year contracts awarded by the Oregon Health Authority.
In addition to the Umpqua Health Alliance, AllCare CCO in Grants Pass and Cascade Health Alliance in Klamath County were granted full five-year contracts to serve Oregon Health Plan members for the 2020-2024 contract period. A coordinated care organization is a network of health care providers designed to provide care for patients under the Oregon Health Plan.
UHA was previously awarded the provisional one-year contracts after the OHA said in a letter from Director Patrick Allen that “the CCOs did not fully demonstrate the ability to meet the criteria set forth in the CCO 2.0 RFA (request for application).” It allowed a year for those four applicants to get on track.
The state required the four to show evidence they had policies, procedures and plans in place to meet the goals of CCO 2.0 and the OHA offered technical support to help the plan.
“(UHA) dealt with all of the issues in their remediation plan,” said Allyson Hagen, strategic communications manager of the External Relations Division of the Oregon Health Authority.
Umpqua Health officials said in a press release that it had provided all of the information and documentation to the Oregon to demonstrate UHA’s ability to meet all requirements. Throughout the CCO 2.0 process, the company said it submitted more than 2,000 pages of documentation to OHA.
“Umpqua Health Alliance has consistently performed at the top tier on quality metrics set by the state and achieved improved health outcomes,” Brent Eichman, Umpqua Health CEO, said in a press release.
The release said in the first phase of a readiness review process, UHA received complete ratings in 87 of the 93 elements and was rated progress sufficient to start operations in the other six elements.
“I appreciate the steps AllCare, Cascade Health Alliance and Umpqua Health Alliance have taken to show they are ready to meet the higher bar we’ve set in CCO 2.0,” Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen said. “We look forward to partnering with these three CCOs over the next five years.”
UHA’s five-year contract will start Jan. 1, 2020, and run through December 2024. These contracts have been referred to as “CCO 2.0.”
The Umpqua Health Alliance, based in Roseburg, received passing grades for finance and delivery system transformation categories earlier this year.. But the Oregon Health Authority said in July that the UHA was failing in business administration, care coordination and integration, clinical service and delivery, and community engagement.
After the five-year contract expires in 2024, CCOs will have to apply to the state again to have their contracts renewed for another five years. CCOs are rewarded for achieving specific health outcomes and quality measures in their health care.
“We would do a similar process for the next five-year contract,” Hagen said.
Umpqua Health Alliance was one of the first coordinated care organizations to be approved by the state when the CCOs were first established in 2012 to transform health care delivery in the state.
The mission of the CCOs was to bring together health providers to coordinate care for people on the Oregon Health Plan, to improve health and reduce costs by providing more coordinated, flexible and innovative services.
OHA has provided physical, behavioral, and oral health care to more than 26,000 Douglas County residents on the Oregon Health Plan for the past five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.