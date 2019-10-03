The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced Wednesday it has added a local urgent care to its network.
The change is significant for local veterans seeking urgent care services on the weekends.
The Roseburg VA recently downgraded its emergency department to an urgent care; however, it's only open on weekdays.
Veterans are able under the Mission Act to obtain urgent care at private facilities and have the VA pay the tab, but only of those facilities are in the VA's network.
Now that the VA has reached an agreement with Umpqua Health, veterans will be able to access services at Umpqua Health Newton Creek, 3031 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
The only other in-network facility in Douglas County is Canyonville Health and Urgent Care, but that facility wasn't open on weekends either. That left veterans traveling to Grants Pass or Eugene for weekend care, or footing the bill themselves.
More information about urgent care services is available by calling 1-833-4VETNOW or by calling the VA's eligibility office at 1-800-549-8387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.