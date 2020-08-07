A proposed facility that would allow friends and family to care for dementia patients in all stages of the disease is closer to becoming a reality, and groundbreaking is expected in the near future on land just south of Roseburg.
Pam Speta, of Roseburg, is spearheading the project called the Forgetmenot Family Care Home planned for an area just south of Roseburg near the Shady Oaks Motel.
The multi-building complex would allow family members or friends of a resident to also support other families facing the same challenges. The complex would include a memory town to connect the resident with memories from their past.
Speta got the idea after caring for her husband who was diagnosed with dementia at age 60 and died in 2018 at the age 71.
Tom Pappas, the retired owner of Victory Builders, has had a major part in the project. His family owns Victory Development, the current owner of the property where the complex will be built. They have donated a piece of the land for the project.
"Right now we're going to build an empty building, and Tom's going to run with the ball and use his imagination and basically outline what kind of businesses we need in there," Speta said.
Pappas will be aided by his two sons, Pete Pappas and Nick Pappas. Victory Builders, owned by Pete Pappas, and Design Manufacturing Installation, owned by Nick Pappas, will do much of the facade work on the property.
"We're theming contractors so that would be perfect to build a memory town," Tom Pappas said.
Plans are for the village to include different themes to help the resident remember their early years and connect to it. There's a plan for an old-fashioned kitchen and a soda shop with a jukebox and dance area. Plans also include an ice cream parlor, a movie theater for classic movies and TV shows, a school and library, a doctor’s office, and even a barn. Speta said many local businesses have expressed an interest in being there.
“It’s where they would have been in their young adulthood, which is typically where they land most of the time when they do memory travel," Speta said. "It's a whole program that's going to involve a lot of people in this community."
Speta said dentist Dr. Jeffery Kobernick, who is trained to work with dementia patients, will have an office inside the memory town and will train other dentists on how to handle dental work for dementia patients.
The project is expected to cost about $2.5 million to get it operating. Much of the cost of moving the dirt to build the pad is also donated by Tom Pappas.
Speta plans to start a capital campaign on Aug. 14 to fund the project.
"The right way to do it is have the money, know that you've got the money, because the last thing I want to do is spend their money and then can't produce it," Pappas said.
Pappas has had family members that went through Alzheimer's, and after seeing the plan for the Forgetmenot Family Care Home, he got involved. He thinks it will be a valuable addition to the community.
"I like this project because it's needed here," Pappas said.
In a couple of weeks, Pappas expects to be moving dirt to get the construction project underway.
