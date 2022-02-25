Senate Democrats voted Thursday to boot state Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, from the Capitol.
OPB reported Thursday that Heard appeared maskless and refused to don a mask when Senate President Peter Courtney asked him to.
He had done the same on two previous occasions this legislative session, but the difference was that this time Heard refused to leave the Senate chamber.
Senate Republicans argued against Heard being kicked out, asserting that mask mandates don't work or are no longer necessary.
In a press release issued after he was excluded, Heard said 140,000 Oregonians were silenced with a simple majority vote, over the opposition of all Senate Republicans.
"In a time when virtually no legislative bodies, both foreign and domestic, are requiring masks during speech and debate, Oregon Democrats have seen fit to not only continue to expel the people of Oregon from their House and Senate chambers, but to also silence the voice of opposition through the tyranny of mob rule over the rights of the individual," he said.
He noted that more than 75% of Oregonians have been fully vaccinated, and that Gov. Kate Brown had said the state would be reopened when that number hit 70%.
He said mask mandates are no longer about health.
"This has never been about protecting citizens. This is a clear demonstration of tyrannical power and it shows how eager the Democrats are to wield it. The people of Senate District 1 will not submit to this government overreach," he said.
(5) comments
A typical Democrat/socialists tactic. Silence and destroy your political opponents. I often wonder why they are so afraid of free political debate. Is it because they know they don't have any support from oregonians?
"Heard said 140,000 Oregonians were silenced with a simple majority vote."
Correction: 140,000 Oregonians were silenced because their senator is a lazy lout.
[thumbup] for melrosereader
So you're a lazy lout for standing up for what you believe in?
As Coach Belichick says "Do Your Job"! Unfortunately Heard wants to be a performance artist. It's funny though when we stood up against the Viet Nam and Iraq War we were called all kinds of names. Your words coach ring hollow!
