Residential and wildfire crews from across Oregon began rolling into Glide Wednesday to help battle the 4,224-acre Jack Fire, which ignited east of Steamboat on Monday.
There are currently 300 firefighters assigned to the fire, which was at 0% containment as of Thursday morning. Municipal fire engines from multiple agencies in the Willamette Valley arrived Wednesday for structural protection and to provide relief for local firefighters who were also dispatched.
Northwest Interagency Management Team 9 took over command of the Jack Fire Wednesday evening. Shannon Dunfee, a spokesperson for the team, said crews are relying on nighttime recovery conditions — with cooler temperatures and higher relative humidities — to get an upper hand on the blaze.
“About midnight (Wednesday) the fire laid down on the south end,” Dunfee said. “It’s going to be getting hotter and drier, but we’re counting on those nighttime recoveries.”
The Jack Fire, which had been burning exclusively north of Oregon Highway 138 East between Motts Bridge and Dry Creek, jumped the highway Wednesday, starting a spot fire on the Apple Creek Fire scar, which burned in 2002. That spot fire was burning in maturing timber and thick ground cover. A size estimate of that spot fire was not immediately available.
Suppression efforts are focused on re-enforcing Forest Service roads in preparation for “burnouts,” where fires are intentionally lit to burn back into the main part of the fire to help prevent spread. Four helicopters are providing air support with water drops in problematic areas of the fire.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office emphasized its Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order for residents who had not yet left the Dry Creek community and Last Resort RV Park. Those in the area of Soda Springs are on a Level 2 “Be Set!” alert, while Toketee Village and the community near the headquarters of the Diamond Lake Ranger District are at a Level 1 “Be Ready!” advisory.
