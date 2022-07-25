Lailynn Thompson, 6, and her grandmother Rochelle Thompson, both of Sutherlin, take a closer look at a rainbow boa constrictor held by Wildlife Safari employees at the seventh annual Kids Safety Day in Roseburg on Saturday.
Visitors check out the seventh annual Kids Safety Day in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Drew Fairbairn answers questions posed by Rockwell Morgan, 7, of Roseburg and his mother Amber Morgan during Kids Safety Day in Roseburg on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Zoe Moore, 5, of Roseburg and her father Bob Moore complete a game of cornhole at the seventh annual Kids Safety Day in Roseburg on Saturday.
Jamie Diercks, a recent transplant from Texas and trauma coordinator for Mercy Medical, stood under a blue canopy smiling at the noticeable humanity in Roseburg.
“This has been so great,” said Diercks, “We have safety flyers in our bags and are able to interact with everyone in a different way.”
As children lined up to meet Smokey the Bear or to check out the Douglas County Sheriff's Office boat safety display, parents were offered a wider range of outdoor and water safety tips and techniques by the various local participants.
“We had a little leftover life jacket stock from our Water Safety Day in May and partnered with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to provide these vests for the kids,” said Amber Gries, membership and marketing director for the YMCA. “We have given over more than 100 life vests so far.”
The sun began to burn off the cloud cover to expose a parking lot full of families learning about water safety and outdoor safety.
“We were just looking for something to do with the kids,” said Jessica Hundley, who attended the event with her mother and her two small children. “They are really enjoying this.”
Saturday’s Kids Safety Day brought many community-based businesses together to share an experience rare to their individual organizations.
“This is a really great turnout both for the community and the vendors,” said Sarah Baumgartner, director of communication for Mercy Medical Center, “This is our seventh year and each booth really has its own vibe. It is great to see these community partners together in a different format.”
