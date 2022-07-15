OAKLAND — This weekend, the seventh Oregon Hempfest is coming back to Oakland.
Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the event is for all ages with a $20 ticket fee at the gate. A camping pass for the weekend is an additional $20 dollars.
“It is all ages during the day but 21 and over at night,” said Nathan Marsh, executive director of Oregon Hempfest.
Several local businesses have stepped up to sponsor the event including Cougar Cannabis, FX 420, and The 420 club.
“We have over 50 vendors this year,” said Marsh. “We bring all the brands, consumers, and growers together for Oregon’s largest, oldest, and only officially licensed Hempfest. No one can buy marijuana products, of course, but the brands and growers give out swag.”
With live music, vendors, food, art, and plenty of information on hemp and the cannabis industry, Oregon Hempfest 2022 is set to be entertaining and educational. Hempfest will be held at the traditional location; 18183 Elkhead Rd. near Oakland.
“It’s a ranch we have been holding the event at for five years,” said Marsh.
Starting in 2015, under the name Umpqua Valley Hempfest, the Oregon Hempfest’s mission is to promote the legal and medical cannabis industry and a portion of all event proceeds go to the Umpqua Cannabis Association, according to the Oregonhempfest.org website. Hempfest was not held in 2020.
Marsh said the event should be a good time with Irie Rockerz as the musical headliner for the two-day event.
