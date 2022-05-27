With a design never seen before, Scott Henry turned the wine-making world on its ear.
In 1972, he planted the original rows of grapes in the Umpqua Valley even though he wasn’t sure what would grow.
“Back when I started there were not very many grape growers around here,” Henry, the owner and operator of Henry Estate Winery, said. “I planted rows of different types of grapes just to see what would grow.”
Through a process of elimination, Henry found the grapes that worked best, but the soil was too rich and flat for traditional grape growing.
“I had to develop a system that would work with rich soil and flat ground, so I did a double-crop and made the Scott Henry Trellis System,” said Henry.
The finishing touches to the winery were completed in 1978 — just in time for the first crush. Scott, as a new winery owner and winemaker, released his first wines in 1980.
“In 1982, I went to a huge wine conference and after four days of speakers, I saw no one was doing what I was doing,” said Henry. “After that, a man from New Zealand came to Oregon to see my farm and he had never seen anything like my trellis.”
Now, 50 years later the Henry Estate Winery is one of the oldest in Oregon and has won many awards for excellence.
“I love the winery and industry as a whole,” Syndi Henry-Beavers, Scott Henry’s daughter and fellow winemaker, said. “I was 6 years old when dad planted the first rows.”
Henry-Beavers has three children; one is a son who is potentially the next generation of Henry family winemakers. Time will tell if that happens.
But for now, the winery is looking forward to autumn and the changing of the seasons.
“We are planning a fall event once the grapes have been collected with a specially designed label,” said Henry-Beavers, “but we have to wait for harvest before we can make the wine for the new bottles.”
“We like to celebrate around here, always look for a reason,“ said 85-year-old Henry.
