Two people led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Saturday evening before one of them shot at police and bystanders and took two people hostage in the Green area. The situation led to a standoff that ended around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Lori Sunshine Johnson, 49, of Winston, and Carlos Bernal, 48, of Winston, were arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail. Both are due in court Nov. 14 for a status check.
Bernal was charged with seven counts of first degree attempted murder, first degree assault, two counts of first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, six counts of first degree attempted assault, nine counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Bernal is held on $2 million bail.
Johnson was charged with reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. She is held on $1,500 bail.
Law enforcement officers said the chase started around 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road when authorities tried to stop a purple Scion. The vehicle did not stop and sped toward Lookingglass Road and Happy Valley Road before its tires were punctured by spike strips. The car came to a stop on Rolling Hills Road around 9:30 p.m.
Authorities say Bernal fled from the vehicle on foot and fired at law enforcement officers. The officers returned fire.
Bernal entered a home in the 100 block of Bunting Court where he allegedly held two people hostage, one adult and one minor, while law enforcement tried to defuse and negotiate. One of the hostages, a minor, was able to escape the home on their own according to law enforcement.
According to court documents there was one other person in the home when Bernal entered, who was able to hide and escape the home. The other two hostages, an 8-year-old and their grandmother, were given instructions at gun point.
An emergency alert was sent out to people within a quarter mile of the scene, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brad O’Dell.
“DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF asks residents in the area please shelter in place due to high priority incident,” the message read on a nearby resident’s cell phone.
O’Dell said residents of about four homes were evacuated for public safety.
Bernal and the adult hostage sustained gunshot wounds. Details of the injuries are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to O’Dell.
The Oregon State Police SWAT Team broke a window in the home to get a better look inside, and Bernal allegedly shot at officers. After several hours in the home, Bernal threw his gun out the window and surrendered to police, according to court documents.
“Situations like this in Douglas County are extremely rare and often unforeseeable,” O’Dell said. “The best advice I can offer is for residents to take everyday precautions in securing homes and vehicles. When an incident occurs look to emergency services for official information and recommendations.”
O’Dell said anyone with a cell phone is encourage to enroll in the statewide alert system by going to dsco.com/alerts or call 541-440-4450 during regular business hours.
“When an incident occurs, we define a specific target area, which then notifies the residents in those areas based upon their notification preferences,” O’Dell said. “Those preferences may be voice call, text message and email.”
