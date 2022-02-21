A Roseburg man is in jail after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase from Winston to Myrtle Creek and back before ultimately being taken into custody in the Melrose area early Sunday morning.
About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Winston police attempted a traffic stop on a red 1994 Honda Accord due to expired registration stickers, and the driver — later identified as Santana Pablo Villareal, 34 — sped away south on Interstate 5, pulling off at exit 103 near Myrtle Creek and getting back on the freeway headed north.
Villareal led police on a pursuit into the Garden Valley area near Melrose before multiple spike strip deployments flattened three tires on the Honda Accord and Villareal was taken into custody near Becker Road.
The pursuit covered nearly 50 miles, ranging in speed from 30 to 105 mph.
Winston police were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Myrtle Creek Police Department, Roseburg Police Department, Cow Creek Tribal Police and the Oregon State Police.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
Villareal was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of attempting to elude (vehicle) and violation of a no contact order with his passenger. Other charges are pending, and Villareal is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The pursuit happened hours after a driver led police on a pursuit from Sutherlin to Roseburg, resulting in damage to two Sutherlin police vehicles, two Oregon State Police vehicles and three passenger cars. Manuel David Palacios was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of elude, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangering and attempted assault on a peace officer.
