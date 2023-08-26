UMPQUA — The sound of bagpipes is indescribable. It’s loud. It’s powerful. It’s all-encompassing, and it made itself heard at the annual Douglas County Celtic Society Highland Games and Clan Gathering hosted at the Henry Estate Winery on Saturday.
Under smoked-filled skies, the event brought hammer tosses, traditional Scottish shortbread, numerous clan tents, kilt shops, live music and plenty of smiles and laughter.
Highland games are events held in Scotland and other countries with a large Scottish diaspora as a way to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture.
Robert More, Coastal Celtic Society president, said his organization has been donating money to the event for a long time; they’re headquartered in Coos Bay.
“It’s the people, we love to talk to them about heritage and info in our own lives. People ask, ‘Can you help me find out what clan I am in?’” More said. “I like to shoot the breeze of anything Celtic.”
More showed off a currach — a small, wickerwork boat — painted forest green, spanning just over 17 feet long. He said their group worked on it slowly over the course of nine months.
“It was traditionally built — all by eye with no plan,” Frank Murphy, a member of the Coastal Celtic Society, inserted.
Viewers sat in metal fold-out chairs awaiting the heavy athletics to commence.
Participants grunted and groaned as they practiced throwing steel weights and boulders overhead — showing off an assortment of plaid color combinations.
“Some enjoy these events because they take less practicing, but others are really competitive and really into it,” John Odden, master of ceremonies for the athletic events, said.
Kelly Odden, his wife, set the field record for the heavyweight for distance event, throwing a 21-pound weight just over 34 feet — beating the original record of 30 feet and setting her own personal record.
“She is the smallest and oldest (woman) here. She’s a little beast,” John Odden said. “Her nickname is Wee Beasty.”
Among the crowd of tuned-in watchers was Noel Legaspino and his family. His daughter, Tyqira, 2, was flouncing around in her violet dress and shimmering silver shoes.
“Look at, the women are so strong,” Legaspino pointed out to his daughter. He had been to the event before, but this was a first for his family.
“School starts on Monday so it’s something to do over the weekend, you know?” Legaspino said. His son, Karziah, 8, sat beside him in a vibrant green and yellow kilt, telling his dad how fun it was to watch the athletes and sharing his excitement to try some traditional foods later in the day.
Local food vendors filled the area, such as Redneck Dogs, Bearded Guy Bites and Granny Fi’s, offering decadent treats to keep attendees full for the all-day entertainment, set up next to over a dozen clan booths.
Tiffany Hay Adams, of the Clan Hay booth, showed off photo collages of people she’s met along the way in participating in the highland games event.
“It’s like a family, it’s just a warm family, being around people and being able to make memories,” Hay Adams said. “You get to know people along the way and it turns into a family.”
The event will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua.
More information: facebook.com/DCScots.
