The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Sunday that Highway 138 East reopened at noon on Tuesday from Idleyld Park (milepost 21) to the Highway 230 junction (milepost 83) east of Diamond Lake.
The highway will have been closed exactly two weeks due to threats posed by the Archie Creek and Thielsen fires.
Some areas of the highway will be reduced to a single lane as timber and road crews continue to remove trees and other potential dangers along the North Umpqua corridor. Pilot cars and flaggers will provide 24-hour traffic control at each location where such work is being performed. Motorists can expect delays of up to 45 minutes.
Because of such potential hazards, motorists are requested to stay in their vehicles and avoid pulling over and stopping.
Despite the highway reopening, the Umpqua National Forest and Bureau of Land Management-managed lands — including all recreational areas between Glide and Diamond Lake — remain closed to the public.
ODOT and its partner agencies expect it will take months to fully address the damage from the two fires. An estimated 7,000 to 10,000 hazard trees will need to be removed. The fire destroyed anywhere from 100 to 255 road signs, 5.5 miles of guardrail and affected more than 100 slopes, increasing the potential for rock slides over the winter.
Fire reaches 44% containmentThe Archie Creek Fire had burned 131,598 acres and was at 44% containment as of Tuesday morning, and additional personnel have helped secure and scout additional fire lines in the blaze’s most troublesome areas, primarily along the eastern flanks of the fire.
Very low fire activity Monday — limited primarily to smoldering and creeping — allowed the 1,055 personnel to continue to make progress on building and strengthening fire lines and perform mop up operations.
There was one flare-up reported two miles from the fire’s northeast flank in the Pass Creek area on Sunday. That fire has been attributed to a lightning strike days earlier, and a crew was on site attempting to contain it. Water drops from a helicopter were used to help contain the half-acre fire.
A helicopter also was used for a series of fire retardant drops on the southern edge of the fire near Thunder Mountain along Little River Road.
Fire activity was expected to remain low Tuesday, and crews will use the lull in activity to construct fire lines as close to the fire’s edge as possible. Crews anticipate additional help as another wet weather system is expected to push into the area early Wednesday and last through Friday.
A focus on structural protection remained in some parts of Glide proper, Idleyld Park and along Little River Road.
Thielsen FireThe Thielsen Fire burning east and north of Diamond Lake has reached 26% containment, with 9,916 acres burned. There are currently 438 personnel assigned to the fire.
Crews are continuing to focus on the protection of infrastructure in the Cinnamon Butte area, while applying a direct attack wherever safe along the fire’s southern and southwestern edges near Diamond Lake Resort.
