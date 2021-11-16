Oregon Highway 138 West has reopened to one lane of traffic after a Friday slide dropped an estimated 7,000 cubic yards onto the roadway 11 miles south of Elkton.
The highway was reopened to one-way traffic at 8 a.m. Friday.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Dan Latham said that motorists on that stretch of the highway between Bullock Road and Yellow Creek recreational area should expect delays of up to 20 minutes as crews continue to remove remaining rock from the north shoulder of the highway.
The single-lane passage could last for a few days as contractors remove loose rocks on the slope near the original slide. Additional closures are anticipated in the future to repair damage to the highway surface caused by the slide.
