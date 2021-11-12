A rockslide that crumbled across Highway 138 West early Friday morning has forced officials to shut the roadway down for the weekend, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The slide happened near milepost 11, about 10 miles south of Elkton. Because of the closure, traffic will be detoured 9 miles along Bullock Road, which runs parallel to the highway but on the opposite side of the river.
The state contracted with Weekly Bros. of Glide to remove the rock and debris from the road. The contractor is expected to take over by Friday afternoon and thinks it can have the road cleared by early next week, according to a press release.
The highway has been closed since 6 a.m. when the slide was reported about a mile north of the Yellow Creek day-use area.
The slide involves an estimated 7,000 cubic yards of debris, which is blocking both lanes. A typical dump truck carries 10-15 cubic yards, meaning there are about 450 loads to carry away.
Crews will have to blast some of the rock into small chunks for removal.
