Sitting up against the train tracks and slightly hidden by a tree, rests a little bit of Roseburg history open to visitors. The two-story Floed-Lane House located at 533 SW Douglas Ave. is open from 1-4 p.m. each Sunday for tours.
“One of the best things about this house is that everything in here is from 1935 or before,” said Maria Crince, a volunteer for the Douglas County Historical Society and Floed-Lane tour guide. “The whole purpose of this house is to educate and to revere how people lived back then.”
The Floed-Lane House transports visitors to a time when people hand-cranked their laundry and slept on lumpy feather and hay-filled mattresses.
“All of the clothing and the quilts were all hand stitched and these clothes have survived,” Crince said. “We even have the rear axle from the dynamite truck that blew up in the great blast.”
It is the one piece in the home that does not predate 1936, according to Crince.
In addition to the home itself is the butterfly and bee garden on the property.
“It was originally planned to be butterflies only, but we could not afford to enclose it,” Crince said. “We have had a lot of benefactors donate to get the tile in the garden and purchase a canopy.”
The Douglas County Historical Society is volunteer run and volunteers are always needed.
“We have a lot of people come from out of town, down from Eugene, or families here to visit,” said Benna Young, a volunteer for the historical society. “It seems like the visitor center doesn’t consider these historical places as real tourist attractions, but I disagree.”
Aside from the historical landmark, the Floed-Lane House is also a place to pick up The Trapper newsletter with historic information about Douglas County. The quarterly newsletter has been published since 1960.
“We have every single issue on hand and I have spent a few years indexing the entire catalog,” said Dale Greenley, the newsletter’s editor.
Universities across the country have these on hand as they provide a history of Roseburg for the last 63 years.
“A lot of people love the furniture and the dresses and things, but I think this is the real treasure,” Greenley said.
On May 14, the Floed-Lane house will be hosting a Mother’s Day event with a luncheon and flowers, treats and party punch. They also have plans for a spooky Halloween at the House event Oct. 29.
