Nearly 150 years ago, on Oct. 3, 1872, Roseburg was officially incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly. Its history — what happened in the years before, and in the years following — tells a complex tale of both perseverance and pain, with the ramifications affecting Roseburg to this day.
According to the City of Roseburg’s website, the first white settler in Roseburg is said to be a squatter named Musgrove, who settled in the area after it was initially explored in 1841 by the Wilkes United States Exploring Expedition.
According to William Lang, an emeritus professor of history at the University of Portland whose focus is on the Pacific Northwest region, squatters, people who unlawfully occupied unused land, were moving into Oregon during the 1840s when illegal provincial governments, not recognized by the United States, began issuing land to settlers. After Oregon was granted statehood, the United States Congress passed the Oregon Donation Land Claim Act in 1850, which not only granted land to new settlers coming to Oregon from the east, but also grandfathered in the illegitimate claims made by previous provincial governments.
Aaron Rose, who traveled to Oregon from Michigan in 1851, became the first official settler on the land that is now known as Roseburg, with a donation of 320 acres from the United States government. A year later in 1852, the first post office was established in the area, and after more settlers with families began to arrive, the first schools were constructed in 1854.
An influx of settlers came to the state in the years following. Henry Doerner, a German immigrant, received a land grand from President William McKinley to settled on 120 acres of territory in the Umpqua Valley. His cousin, Adam Doerner, founded the first winery in the Umpqua Valley, the Doerner Winery. Maurine Aenis, Henry Doerner’s granddaughter, still lives on the property on what is now Doerner Road, and has no plans of leaving anytime soon.
“We love it and we take care of it,” Aenis said of the property she, her children and her grandchildren live on. “It’s a responsibility.”
For many at this time however, Oregon was far from the idyllic paradise that gold-seekers and prospective settlers were looking for. On June 27, 1844, the Oregon Territory passed the first of its Black exclusion laws — laws unique to the state that prohibited Black settlers from entering the territory.
According to records from the seventh U.S. census conducted in 1850, only 207 free people of color resided in the territory occupied by over 13,000 settlers when Aaron Rose first made claim to the territory in Roseburg. According to Lang, Black settlers who traveled the Oregon Trail, of which there were many, mostly settled in Washington and California.
“It was largely an expression against any mingling of the white with any of the other races, and upon a theory that as we had yet no considerable representation of other races in our midst, we should do nothing to encourage their introduction,” John R. McBride said in an 1897 speech to the Oregon Pioneer Association. McBride was an Oregon state senator from 1863 to 1865, and supported the exclusion of minority groups when the state was founded in 1857. “We were building a new state on virgin ground; its people believed it should encourage only the best elements to come to us, and discourage others.”
Oregon’s history of exclusionary legislation has had effects that can still be felt today across the state — according to census records, Black or African American people make up only 2.3% of the population of the state (and only 1.4% of the population of Roseburg), dramatically lower compared to the national average of 13.6%. The law was officially repealed 1926, but references to the laws were still enshrined in the Oregon constitution as recently as 2002.
A history of intolerance became one of the reasons that the Ku Klux Klan, a far-right white nationalist terrorist organization, began to gain popularity throughout Oregon in the early 1920s. The state’s first chapter was originally founded in Medford in 1921, and the Oregon Klan soon grew to over 35,000 members in the state. Walter M. Pierce, governor of Oregon from 1923-1927, accepted an endorsement from the Klan, and was elected. Photographs held at the Douglas County Museum from the era show Klan members openly marching down Jackson Street in downtown Roseburg, during a rally held on May 24, 1924, less than 100 years ago.
“The KKK in the ‘20s was using a singular categorization of ‘acceptable’ and ‘non-acceptable’ people as a political weapon in Oregon,” Lang said. “And doing that, they tapped into a lot of anxiety and anger and political emotions. There were a lot of people in Oregon who were prone to follow that lead.”
The Klan was overtly anti-Black and anti-immigrant, but even with few people of color residing in the state, the organization gained popularity in Oregon because of its religious hatred, as the KKK was staunchly Protestant and denounced all other religions. According to the Oregon Encyclopedia, the Klan was responsible for passing laws that prohibited “aliens” from owning land in the state, and prevented history textbooks in schools from including negative remarks about the founding fathers, before organizations across the state dissolved by the 1930s.
Black and African American people suffered greatly during the early days of Oregon’s history, but the Native tribes who lived in what is now Douglas County also faced intense discrimination and danger. In September 1853, just after the city of Roseburg was founded, the Cow Creek tribe, who lived along the South Umpqua River in what is now southern Douglas County, signed a treaty with the United States, one of two tribes in Oregon to sign such agreements at the time. According to the Cow Creek tribe, the Cow Creek people were paid 2.3 cents an acre for their 800 square miles of land, which the U.S. government sold back to settlers for $1.25 an acre, 54 times the price it had paid for the land.
The treaty, which promised healthcare, housing and education for the Cow Creek people, was ignored by the U.S. government until it was terminated in 1954, after failing to implement any of its promises.
Soon after the Cow Creek people were driven off their lands, in 1855, the Rogue River Wars began, an armed conflict between local militias arriving in Oregon from the East, and the Native Americans who had called the land home for thousands of years before their arrival. Roseburg was the site of the war’s bloodiest battle, the Battle of Hungry Hill, which took place on Oct. 31, 1855, leading to 38 American casualties and less than 20 Native casualties.
According to the Oregon Historical Society, after less than a year of conflict, between 235 and 267 Native Americans were killed, with most of those remaining forced onto the Coast Reservation.
In 1872, Roseburg was officially incorporated, and the city became connected by rail with Portland, which helped drive economic development in the area. According to Lang, the area between the coast and the railroads, which traveled a similar pathway as today’s Interstate 5, remained largely undeveloped, and still does to this day, due to the conflicts with Native people at the time.
Today, people of color in Douglas County continue to suffer from the repercussions of more than a century of discriminatory practices. According data from the 2020 Census, in Douglas County, 12.6% of white people live under the poverty level, compared to 17.3% of Black people and 18.2% of Native American people. Census data also shows 71% of white people in Douglas County are homeowners, while only 50.3% of Native Americans and 45% of Black people own homes.
However, work is being done to try and correct the mistakes of Oregon’s past. Organizations in Douglas County, like Greater Douglas United Way and the United Community Action Network, work to provide services to marginalized people and the county as a whole.
The United Community Action Network, also known as UCAN, provides free early childhood education as part of their Head Start program, as well as operating the Gary Leif Navigation Center to assist unhoused people in Roseburg, and distributes food through their regional food bank, Feeding Umpqua.
The early history of Roseburg, as difficult and complex as it is, directly and indirectly shaped Douglas County into what it is today — from the physical places people live, to the people themselves that live here, everything can be tied to the past.
Good article on our complicated history.
