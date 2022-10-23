The name Umpqua comes from a Native name for “a place along the river,” according to a passage in the Oregon Encyclopedia written by Gerald Williams.
The river and the valley received its current name and spelling in 1825 from a British horticulturalist, David Douglas, who was traveling through the area — however there have been a number of different spellings of the word Umpqua.
The Umpqua Valley was once home to at least five primary tribes — the Siuslaw, or Lower Umpqua people; the Kalapuya people; the Athabaskan-speaking Umpqua or Upper Umpqua people; the Southern Molala Indians; and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua, according to the Oregon Encyclopedia.
Today, the Umpqua Valley is still home to tribes and descendants of the above-mentioned people. The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians have historically been, and continue to be, stewards of the land in the Umpqua Valley.
Settlers first arrived in the Umpqua Valley in the early 1800s and by the 1840s, large numbers had arrived looking for land to call their new home. The settlers brought smallpox and other diseases with them, over-hunted game in the area and ruined camas fields with their cattle, according to the Cow Creek website.
From 1855 to 1856, the Rogue River War was waged, following the massacre of dozens of tribal people at Little Butte Creek in the Rogue Valley. Cow Creek people joined the war, which lead to large numbers of casualties of tribal people, according to the Cow Creek website.
At the end of the war, the U.S. government declared that all Native people must leave southwest Oregon — many Native people, some from Cow Creek, went to Grand Ronde and reservations in the north, though most of the Cow Creek people fled to the mountains of their traditional homelands, according to the website.
Half a century later, the Cow Creek Umpqua Elders formalized the tribal government, in 1918. In August 1954, the Western Oregon Indian Termination Act, or Public Law 588, was passed, declaring that no more Native people were left in Western Oregon and terminating U.S. government relations with tribes, according to the website.
Though this law was passed, Cow Creek and other Native people were still living in the area, and the law acted as a form of erasure.
In December 1982, a Recognition Act was signed by Congress, confirming that the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians is a sovereign tribal government, a fact they had known for 129 years, according to their website.
Today, the Cow Creek Tribal Government office is located in Roseburg and is home to the governing body as well as various tribal programs including the Cow Creek Health and Wellness Centers and its education department, which is currently promoting efforts to revive the Takelma language.
