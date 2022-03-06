Rose McKenzie had no idea that the contents inside a mysterious tote bag left outside her front door could possibly be over 4,000 years old.
“What in the world is this,” McKenzie said as she peeked inside.
An object, about 16 inches long and 10 inches wide, with linear ridges, rested inside the tote.
What she did know was this mysterious object — left without a note or any indication of who gifted it — was most likely intended as a sympathy gift concerning her husband, David McKenzie, who had passed away two weeks prior.
She began sending out pictures of the object to family and friends until one friend responded: it looked like a mammoth tooth. Whenever mudslides happen in the forest, debris hundreds and even thousands of years old can become unearthed, her friend told her. McKenzie continued her hunt for answers until her niece connected her to a former advisor at The University of Kentucky who sent her information about fossilized mammoth teeth.
The object sitting before her matched the description.
Oregon is no stranger to random discoveries of fossilized mammoth bones. In 2021, a construction crew conducting road work in Corvallis uncovered a fossilized mammoth tusk. Other woolly mammoth remains, including an intact femur, or upper leg bone, were discovered near an end zone under Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in 2016.
And in her husband’s line of work of mushroom picking and selling, the possibility of coming across unusual and old artifacts wasn’t uncommon. David McKenzie would spend six days a week in the forests — from morning till night — taking up about 90% of his time, Rose McKenzie said.
“We said it was my Oregon and I’m gonna walk as much of it as possible,” Rose McKenzie said.
He always brought home various objects he found in the woods he loved so much, she said. From walking sticks, heart-shaped rocks, skeletal systems for his grandchildren to examine and even arrowheads.
“You never know what you’re going to find,” McKenzie said. “He was always thrilled with the simplest little thing.”
However, one thing remains a complete mystery: who brought this tooth?
David McKenzie had acquired a large network throughout his years working as a mushroom picker and seller — a network stretching from coast to coast, with people from all walks of life. Whoever brought this tooth may not even live in Oregon, making it even more challenging to pinpoint the person, Rose McKenzie said.
While she may never know who gifted this unique tooth, she said she wished she knew the purpose of it.
“I’m assuming that they gifted it to me out of respect for David but I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with it,” Rose McKenzie said. “Am I supposed to sell it? Am I supposed to keep it in my house instead of (with) my husband’s belongings? I mean, what do I do with it?”
David McKenzie’s celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m March 12 at 150 S. Willamette St., Sutherlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.