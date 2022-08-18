Oregon’s Geographic Names Board is expected on Saturday to rename a creek south of Canyonville for Jack Carson, son of Douglas County Black homesteader Letitia Carson.
The move comes as the board renames a handful of sites across the state that still have the “negro” name (or the more derogatory n-word variant). The sites will be named for local African American pioneers and others who settled in the region.
Douglas County’s Negro Creek (one of two in the county) is about two miles long and flows into Cow Creek 11 miles south of Canyonville. Cottage Grove historian and author Bob Zybach asked the board to rename the creek for Jack Carson.
Oregon’s 25-member Geographic Names Board recommends official site names to the U.S. Geographic Names Board. New site names will become part of the state map.
Jack Carson (1849-1922) was the son of David and Letitia Carson. His father was white. His mother was a former enslaved person who came to Oregon in 1845 with David Carson.
After moving in 1860 to Douglas County with his mother and sister, Jack Carson farmed and raised horses at his home near Canyonville. He was buried next to his mother at Myrtle Creek’s Stephens Cemetery.
Letitia Carson is known for her successful 1854 lawsuit in Benton County seeking more than $7,400 for her years of work for David Carson, who died in 1852. Letitia Carson said she was promised the money if she stayed with David Carson when they traveled to Oregon.
Her claim was upheld in Benton County and by a federal judge. She was awarded nearly $1,200.
Letitia Carson and her family moved to Douglas County and, in 1863, she sought a land claim for 160 acres on South Myrtle Creek. The land was eventually granted to her in 1869 by President Grant, making Letitia Carson the only Black woman in Oregon to get a land claim.
Kevin Harden of McMinnville is a retired journalist who writes about Oregon history.
