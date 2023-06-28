DRAIN — The Victorian Garden and Tea Tour and Art Car Fire Fest will be happening in Drain in July.
The Victorian Garden and Tea Tour will take place from 2-5 p.m. July 15. Visitors will get a passports of all the stop and can drop a completed passports at 105 West A Ave. for a prize drawing at 5 p.m.; there will also be a costume contest to concluded the event.
Shayna Fontana said, “This elegant, annual event is absolutely free and family-friendly. The Victorians were famous for being into mysticism — Be prepared to be enchanted by all the fun activities related to this year’s theme!”
All ages welcome, children must be supervised. Out of courtesy to all participants, please no picking flowers.
Here are the stops for the tour:
Ame and Jim Beard, 105 W. A Ave.This home, known as the Hasard House, boasts of being the most photographed property in Drain and famous for their hospitality. Ame is a master gardener and specializes in flowers, herbs, unique plants and berries. Enjoy live music, tea, hors d’oeuvres, live art and lovely gardens. Music: Whiteaker Hot Club. Live Art: Nissie Ellison and Alejandro Sarmiento. Tarot and tea leaf reading by Misty Savage, Judy Stephens and Aud Millard. Live dancers: Vibe Dance Company. Old time ghost photos: Jared Mills. Food: The tea time menu is extensive, be prepared to sample delicious appetizers and hors d’oeuvres of all kinds, desserts and fancy beverages.
Exclusively Bridal and Cake Castle, 101 E. B Ave.Stop by to enjoy tea and taste the deliciousness of Cake Castle cookies. Live models. Bonnie Morgan is the host.
Beaver Creek Unique, 416 W. B Ave.Come check out this awesome shop and munch on tea/cookies, free essential oil samples and a raffle for a T-shirt and an air plant. Charlotte and Russ Kaleese are your hosts.
The Drain Castle, 500 S. Main St.This gem is owned by the North Douglas School District and was the original home of Charles and Ana Drain. Drive or walk by only. No check box for the raffle.
Gardens of Rika Ottenbreit, 401 Lowe RoadPerched on top of the hill overlooking Drain with spectacular views, Rika has amazing paths and relaxing areas. Caution: this is a steep drive with some narrow stretches of road — take things slow and easy.
Country Cabin Coffee and Laundry, 438 W. B St.Your host, Sandi Malchow, will be passing out her delicious cookies.
Sally Shepherd, 405 S. Cedar St.You surely have seen the super cute fairy houses at Sally Shepherd’s house. Stop by to see them and enjoy some delicious cookies.
If you would to participate in the tour, please contact Ame Beard at 541-870-1622.
205 W. A Ave.Sponsored by the Friends of the Mildred Whipple Library and includes local history, a heritage rose bush, Drain Civic Center, library and covered bridge.
Gardens of Georgia Richmond, 231 W. C Ave.Drive or walk by.
The Art Car Fire Fest is the other big event taking place at the end of July, with a car painting at 6 p.m. July 21 and a fire show at 9 p.m. July 22.
Entering into its sixth year, the Art Car Fire Fest is the northwest’s largest free showcase of art, fire and cars. This event is under the umbrella of the North Douglas County Fair — the longest continuous running family fair in Oregon. Kicking off the event at 6 p.m. July 21 will be live painting of art cars. On July 22 the parade will wind through town featuring the art cars.
There is free art classes throughout the event, live music, vendors, exhibitions, logging games and more.
The largest event starts at 9 p.m. Saturday: the fire show! It has fire installations, fire performers, projection artists, live art, aerialists and more.
