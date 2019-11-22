A new exhibit at the Douglas County Museum gives visitors a taste of early pioneer life in Douglas County.
"We've Come a Long Way ... Douglas County 1960-1910," depicts a one-room classroom, an early doctor's office and a pioneer kitchen.
It's now open for visitors.
The classroom exhibit includes genuine artifacts from local pioneer schools. It features a wood-burning stove from the Lone Rock school in Glide and desks from Gardiner, along with a chalkboard, writing slates and chalk.
Local doctors and dentists donated items dating from the late 1800s and early 1900s for the medical exhibit.
The kitchen represents a time when kitchens were usually small and located at the back of the house. Despite that, women spent the majority of their time there, unless they had servants.
The focal point of the kitchen was a large cast iron wood stove. It was used to cook, heat water for baths and laundry and heat the home.
The Douglas County Museum is located off Interstate 5 exit 123. It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and military and $2 for children aged 5 to 17.
Information: 541-957-7007 or umpquavalleymuseums.org
