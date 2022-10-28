The year 1872 was an extraordinary time for Roseburg. The recent sesquicentennial events celebrated Roseburg’s incorporation by the State of Oregon. The same year, the Oregon & California (O&C) Railroad’s tracks reached Roseburg from Portland, and eventually connected California to Oregon by rail. Of course, the disposition of federal forestlands to pay for the O&C railroad is a much longer story that continues to significantly impact Douglas County.
While Roseburg became a railroad town in 1872 via its north-south axis, it also became connected to the coast in the same year. The Coos Bay Wagon Road (CBWR) was authorized by an act of Congress in 1869 to furnish a military road from the navigable waters of Coos Bay to Roseburg. The road was completed in 1872 with “reasonable conformity” to the act. Its distance was 62 miles and 41 chains and came at a cost of $65,000.
A drive on this 150-year old road is available to you today, with the assistance of a new map recently published by the Douglas County Museum Foundation.
Originally, an open wagon journey on the road would take 20-24 perilous hours along the steep, narrow and muddy path through Oregon’s Coast Range. A 1906 newspaper article quoted a man who “would take a rowboat to get back to San Francisco rather than trust his person on a Roseburg stage” over the CBWR.
Today, the same journey can be made by automobile in under 5 hours. Your journey from Military Road in Roseburg to Isthmus Slough (just south of Coos Bay) takes you past large, historic houses at Reston and Dora that were once stage stops along the CBWR. The stage used a four-horse hitch, except for pulling up the grade from Reston to the top of the coast range. This steep ascent required a six-horse hitch going from an elevation of 800 feet to 2300 feet at the summit of the coast range. Passengers often had to walk and were warned to wear sturdy shoes.
Much of your journey will be alongside a beautiful stream called the East Fork of the Coquille River. Waterfalls, majestic bluffs and all stages of forest growth are part of your journey. The villages of Lookingglass, Sitkum, Dora, Fairview and Sumner are all points of interest.
At Isthmus Slough (Watsonville), early CBWR travelers were met by boat which newspapers said “afforded access to all the towns of the bay.” In 1872 the Roseburg newspaper “The Plaindealer” lobbied for tri-weekly mail to be carried over the CBWR from the 2500 residents of Coos County to Roseburg. Mail service continued along the CBWR until 1914.
The terminus of the west end of the CBWR was at Sumner, where early stage customers could arrange connection to ferry boats operating on Catching Slough. Early advertising for the CBWR noted that through the ferry boat connection, “all of the cities of Coos Bay are available.”
The trip over the CBWR today is over a road partly paved, partly gravel that in some places can be rough and narrow. It is a fun day trip for a family with much to see along the historic first direct route from Roseburg to Coos Bay. We encourage you to pick up a copy of the self-guided tour map at the Douglas County Museum of Natural and Cultural History. It contains historic pictures sourced from our museum that will take you back in time along your journey.
Rod Greene and Matt Hill serve on the Board of Directors of the Douglas County Museum Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.