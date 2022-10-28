The year 1872 was an extraordinary time for Roseburg. The recent sesquicentennial events celebrated Roseburg’s incorporation by the State of Oregon. The same year, the Oregon & California (O&C) Railroad’s tracks reached Roseburg from Portland, and eventually connected California to Oregon by rail. Of course, the disposition of federal forestlands to pay for the O&C railroad is a much longer story that continues to significantly impact Douglas County.

Rod Greene and Matt Hill serve on the Board of Directors of the Douglas County Museum Foundation.

