People will be able to take a trip back in time at Fort Umpqua Days this Labor Day Weekend.
A replica of historic Fort Umpqua will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5 with historical re-enactors portraying life in the time of Forth Umpqua.
Elkton Community Education Center, which organizes the event, was still in the planning-phase. Community Education Assistant Deborah Gritton told The News-Review in May that the event will be bigger than last year, but not quite back to pre-pandemic normal.
In 2019, Fort Umpqua Days were celebrated with historical reenactments, live music and craft booths.
A replica of Forth Umpqua was completed in 2016 on the east bank of the Umpqua River along Highway 38.
“Folks are also amazed that a community of volunteers came together to rebuild Fort Umpqua with much detail as to how it was originally done while adhering to current building codes and staying within budget,” Gritton said. “It was a labor of love undertaken by retired men and women, other community members, students, businesses, and national service organizations. It was all done on a shoe-string budget (there was no federal or state funding used) with donated labor and materials.”
Fort Umpqua was home to the Hudson Bay Company trappers, and will likely be again this September.
Gritton said she hopes to have activities and educational workshops for children twice a week and one family-friendly event each month.
In years past, the Elkton Fiber Arts Guild have set up in the barracks, and there were blacksmith and wood carving demonstrations.
Children had the chance to learn Native American sign language, make corn husk dolls and play with toys that were popular in the 1800s.
The two-day celebration has also included a hometown parade, a pie auction, exhibits and live music in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.