Take a tour through the reconstruction of historic Fort Umpqua while historic re-enactors demonstrate the life of a pioneer.
Enjoy a barbecue, music, and a 20th anniversary birthday bash.
Fort Umpqua Days is what history lessons look like when they’re fun.
The original Fort Umpqua was a trading fort, the southernmost outpost of the Hudson’s Bay Company, and is credited with introducing cultivated agriculture to the Umpqua Valley in the 1830s.
This annual celebration will be held Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38 W., Elkton.
This is the festival’s 20th year, and so Saturday evening’s main event will be a birthday celebration, with a dinner followed by a concert by the Slow Ponies.
The Lion’s Club will provide a pancake breakfast Saturday and Sunday mornings. A parade will be held on River Drive Saturday at 10 a.m. And a barbecue lunch with live music will be held both days. A pie auction will be held Saturday afternoon.
Throughout both days there will be live demonstrations at the fort, craft and vendor booths and a display of vintage bicycles. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the ECEC cafe that offers coffee drinks, smoothies and sandwiches, and visit the butterfly pavilion, gardens, walking trails and tours of the fort.
A couple of changes will be made from previous years. The birthday party celebration will replace the usual pageant, the bass tournament is taking a year off but will be back next year, and some new historic interpreters will be added to this year’s event.
For more information, visit elktonbutterflies.com.
