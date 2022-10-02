Jennifer Grafiada has always been interested in history and the ghosts of past generations. In 2019 she was on the second floor of the old Odd Fellows Hall at 713 SE Jackson St. in Roseburg and became interested in the story of the building.
“I had gone on ghost tours in the past in a few other cities and enjoyed learning about the history of each place in a fun and creative way,” Grafiada said. “Every town and city has layers of anecdotes behind every facade.”
After doing some research and locating a Historic Walking Tour created by Britton Weaver in the 1980s, Grafiada reached out to the Weaver family in an effort to learn more about the tour and potentially restore the route.
“I spoke with his wife, Mary Weaver, who said that Britton had Parkinson’s and wasn’t able to speak or get around much anymore, but that he would be delighted if I updated it and made it available to the public again,” Grafiada said.
Britton Weaver died on Dec. 20, 2019.
“Mary expressed that she would love to help me continue updating the tour as she had piles of Britton’s old notes, articles and photographs and didn’t know what to do with them,” Grafiada said. “I began visiting her regularly and getting information from her and I ultimately decided to distill down the stacks of information into nine main ‘stories’ that would hopefully capture the public’s interest in the history of the downtown area.”
Grafiada applied for and received a tourism grant from the City of Roseburg which helped her to fund the tour.
“She has these unique places in the downtown area that have historical stories that most people may not know about. You could pass by a historical building downtown a hundred times and not know the real story about what happened in that building,” Roseburg Community Development Department Director Stuart Cowie said. “Her tour will bring that to life.”
Interested participants will be able to find self-guided tour maps at the Visitor Center Gift Shop in Downtown Roseburg and visit the ghostsofroseburg.com website, there will also be a paid app for an audio tour matching the walking tour map.
“From a tourism perspective, this will help people to understand the richness of Roseburg’s history and, hopefully, draw them back again and again,” said Cowie”
The tour will have a tour guide, and those listening on the app will hear nine tales of history and intrigue performed by local business owners and voice actors.
“Seven of the stories are crafted from direct quotes and articles to create a local character as factually as possible,” Grafiada said. “Two of the stories are told by a created character that is an anonymous but still factually based historical figure. We tried to be as accurate as possible.”
Kent Rochester from Big Wrench Media donated studio time and audio editing for the guided tour performances.
“I am kinda a history buff, especially in local history, and it is so great to find people that want to share these stories,” Rochester said. “Jennifer is one of those folks and I was happy to lend my support.”
Offering insight and background on multiple locations, Grafiada is able to show her knowledge of Roseburg’s colorful past and create an atmosphere of yesteryear while walking down busy streets.
“I think coming for the tour right in the evening as the street lights come on is probably the best time,” Grafiada said. “It really adds to the atmosphere even though this is a family-friendly tour, there are still stories about a murderous dentist and local brothels.”
As for actual ghosts, Grafiada doesn’t rule it out.
“There are several locations in the downtown area that are said to be haunted,” Grafiada said. “While visiting these locations and doing my research, I heard several firsthand stories from people who were convinced that they had seen and heard various ghosts. Many buildings have very creepy basements.”
Rich history comes to ghostly light for people willing to take the sixth-tenths of a mile trek around downtown.
“There is a massive amount of history just in the downtown area. I am hoping that this tour will inspire people to do their own digging — to visit the cemeteries, the Floed-Lane House, the Douglas County Museum, and some of the historic properties in the area,” Grafiada said. “Ultimately I want people to take pride in the downtown area of Roseburg because for over 150 years some pretty powerful men and women have worked hard to make it what it is today.”
