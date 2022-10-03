It wouldn’t be a birthday celebration without cake and ice cream.
On Sunday afternoon, athletes from Umpqua Community College handed out birthday cake and Umpqua ice cream to the people who came to celebrate Roseburg’s 150th anniversary at the Party in the Park at Stewart Park.
Roseburg was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 3, 1872, a mere 13 years after Oregon became a state.
In addition to cake and ice cream, there was also live entertainment, face painting and the opportunity to sign a birthday card. The card was placed, and buried, in the time capsule Monday morning in front of the Roseburg city hall.
But in addition to these classic birthday activities, there was also a chance to learn more about the history of Douglas County’s largest city.
A history walk was set up along the path, complete with pictures and brief stories, and a cutout of Aaron Rose was displayed in a tent. Rose was the original settler in the area and the person the city is named after.
Katherine Newman, a first grade teacher at Hucrest Elementary School, portrayed Rose’s daughter, Lucy Rose Mallory, and told tale’s of her father. Lucy Rose Mallory herself was also quite admirable in her own right, and was once called “the greatest woman in America” by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy for her work as a writer, editor, spiritualist and publisher.
Party in the Park was the second sesquicentennial event of the day, as the 5K fun run started at 8:30 a.m. — and registration at 7:30 a.m.
“It’s great to see so many of you,” Roseburg 150 co-chair Sarah Holborow said to the crowd before the race. “We were so overwhelmed and excited to see all of the preregistrations come in. It’s going to be a wonderful, wonderful day jam-packed full of fun.”
Roseburg 150 celebratory events will continue throughout October. The next big celebration will be Blocktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Roseburg where people can enjoy art, music, food, drink and family fun.
