ELKTON — Reenactors and blacksmiths will be part of the two-day Fort Umpqua Days celebration this weekend in Elkton. The annual event transports its visitors back to a life in the mid-1800s.
People can press their own cider and grind corn as part of the celebration, which will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Elkton Community Education Center’s replica of Fort Umpqua. Children are invited to join a voyageur expedition, obstacle course, animal exhibits and history-themed crafts.
In addition to the pioneering festivities, there will also be a hometown parade through Elkton and a pie auction on Saturday.
The festival spreads throughout the grounds and will feature a pancake breakfast, barbecue booth, blackberry-themed food truck, live music, wine garden, tour of the Butterfly Pavilion and a variety of booths.
Entertainment will be provided by New Age Phonograph, Sunny Sky Boys & Fiddlin’ Alli Lindsey on Saturday, and Daniel Leisher and Joe Ross on Sunday.
Local actors and musicians will portray different activities that would have taken place at Fort Umpqua.
This year’s Echoes of the Umpqua Pageant has the theme “A Year in the Life” to signify the changing activities and roles of people throughout the different seasons. The pageant will take place at 5 p.m. both days.
