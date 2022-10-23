ELKTON — What is now known as Elkton was once known as the bustling trading post of Fort Umpqua for about a dozen years in the mid-1800s.
Fort Umpqua was a trading post of the Hudson’s Bay Company, which also brought cultivated agriculture to the Umpqua Valley.
Jean Baptise Gagnier, a 34-year-old French Canadian, found the location for the settlement on a broad, flat terrace at a sweeping bend of the Umpqua River. Wanting to be self-sufficient, Gagnier insisted that the company grow wheat, corn, melons, onions, potatoes and an apple orchard.
By 1841, it was estimated by U.S. Navy Lt. Henry Emmons that Fort Umpqua had 80 acres of cropland and over 2,000 feet of rail fence.
A grafted apple tree at the site is believed to be among those originally planted by Gagnier. Gagnier served as the postmaster for the fort for most of its existence.
Fort Umpqua was built where the Calapooya Creek and Umpqua River came together. “It only took six months for 10 men to build the fort in 1836,” a video made by Gracie Lyons said.
The fort was later moved to the south bank of the Umpqua River near the mouth of Elk Creek.
Although the precise area of the fort is unknown, a replica is built on the east bank of the Umpqua River on Highway 38. In 2008, a group of volunteers worked to rebuild Fort Umpqua.
The fort includes 12-feet high stockade walls, a trade building, men’s quarters and a blacksmith shed — all based on the original fort design.
Originally, the fort’s primary purpose was to serve the company’s fur trade operations along the Umpqua River, Rogue River and Klamath River. It served as the company’s southernmost outpost.
“The most expensive fur was the beaver,” Lyons video explains, “because the waterproof hairs closest to the leather could be shaved off and molded together to make top hats, which were the style of the mid-1800s. Until silk hats were the next big thing.”
Fort Umpqua’s location was great for trapping beavers in nearby streams and rivers. The area also was home to mink, cougar, rabbit, deer, elk and more — all great for the fur trade.
Inside the granary people can still see some of these furs, as well as trinkets — bells, beads, arrowheads, knives, etc. — that were traded among settlers and Native Americans.
The annual celebration, Fort Umpqua Days, brings history to life with reenactors who take up residence in the fort to show visitors what life was like nearly 200 years ago. The celebration takes place on Labor Day weekend.
The original employees of Hudson’s Bay Company that lived at Fort Umpqua were from a variety of backgrounds: America, England, France, Scotland, Canada and the Sandwich Islands now known as Hawaii.
Fort Umpqua is located within the traditional homelands of the Komemma Kalapuya, but people from the tribes of the Yoncalla, Kalapuya, Umpqua, Coos, Tututni and Siuslaw all spent time in the area. There are two reported incidents between the indigenous people and the settlers, but overall the relationship seems to have been mostly respectful.
During the 1840s, Fort Umpqua served as a stop for travelers on the main trail between California and Oregon and was the first non-native year-round settlement in southern Oregon.
U.S. Naval Officer Charles Wilkes visited the fort as part of the United States Exploring Expedition in 1841.
However, the watersheds nearby became trapped out and business slowed in the 1840s. The fort remained as a minor company outpost that conducted trades with the local natives.
In 1850, Captain Samuel Roberts reported, “there was formerly a brisk business carried on here ... but at present it doesn’t amount to much.”
A fire destroyed Fort Umpqua in November 1851 and by 1854 the trading post was closed for good. The land was leased to American settlers who raised cattle in the area.
In 1856, at the end of the 1855-1856 Rogue River War, a second Fort Umpqua was built near Gardiner on the north bank of the Umpqua River near the mouth of the river. This fort was abandoned six years later during the Civil War and the barracks and blockhouse were later moved into town as a memorial.
