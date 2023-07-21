The Quilts of Valor organization is an organization with a simple mission in mind: To create quilts for veterans in an attempt to help them heal and to honor their service in the military.
Catherine Roberts began the organization back in 2003 and built its influence to a national level with coordinators in nearly every state. Roseburg is no exception, and multiple veterans have received quilts.
However, when retired U.S. Navy veteran Jim Little discovered someone accepted one of these quilts on April 23 with a story that didn’t line up, he felt he had to take action.
“If a poser engages in conversation long enough with a brother or sister veteran, a poser can usually be identified,” Little said. “Such as a casual question: What was your service number, or the dates they proclaim, details of their service.”
The person in question claimed to have been aboard the USS Indianapolis during World War II serving as a commissioned officer of the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps.
According to a Navy press release in 1946, the beginning of the end for the USS Indianapolis started in Pearl Harbor as the ship was commanded to deliver atomic bomb parts to one of three islands in the Northern Mariana Islands called Tinian. From there, the ship landed in Guam where new orders were received to sail to Leyte, an island in the Philippines.
It was on this route the ship was attacked by enemy submarines. Two torpedoes struck the starboard side of the ship, sinking the vessel within 12 minutes.
He shared his own story during the presentation of these quilts. He shared the experience of when the ship sunk, how it felt to hit the water and how he was encapsulated in fear swimming through the shark infested waters.
The story continued as he was rescued by a helicopter and pulled out of the water.
At this point in the story, Little began to grow suspicious as to the validity of the story. According to Little, rescues were not conducted by helicopter. Rather, soldiers were rescued by boat or by seaplane.
Little made a search of the personnel on board of the USS Indianapolis and did not find the person’s name on that list.
With help from the Project 88 Legacy Education Committee, USS Indianapolis Legacy Committee and “Indianapolis” authors Lynn Vincent and Sari Vladic, Little confirmed this person, “never served on board as a chaplain or chaplain’s assistant.”
“(The) story was riddled with falsehoods and known for a number of years. He said he was a commissioned U.S. Navy Chaplain when the real chaplain was well known. He never produced a proof of service by joining a veteran group,” Little said. “Many details of the sinking of the ship were absolutely false. We also were given extraordinary help by the Project 88 group who had personal information about the real survivor.”
The local fraud had been posing as his cousin, who was on board of the USS Indianapolis. Essentially telling his cousin’s story as his own. However, the cousin died four years ago.
There is just one remaining survivor of the USS Indianapolis — Harold Bray Sr.
Little, along with multiple veteran community leaders, decided to take their suspicions and evidence to Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman. According to Little, Freeman quickly convened a meeting between himself, veteran leaders, Sheriff John Hanlin and District Attorney Rick Wesenberg. In this meeting, Little and the other veteran leaders learned this person could be violating federal law.
It was concluded that the issue was a veteran issue and should be solved by veterans.
In a letter to the imposter veteran leaders stated, “Your false claims amount to stolen valor and you are asked to cease continued statements of association to the USS Indianapolis or service as a commissioned officer of the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps.”
The letter went on to direct this person to return the quilt and to give a statement of apology to the Douglas County Quilters. According to Little, reconciliation was made.
The News-Review reached out to this person making false claims of being aboard the USS Indianapolis during World War II. At the request of local veterans, The News-Review will not reveal the name of the individual involved.
“It was my cousin that was actually on the ship but he’s been dead for four years now. I think it was because I felt for him. I felt for him and I was trying to keep that story of the Indianapolis alive,” said the person.
The person is a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.
When it comes to identifying the truth behind a veteran’s claims of service, there have always been practices to confirm such things.
“Veteran groups are required to view a person’s DD-214, which is confirmation of his/her service,” Little said. “This is required before membership in the VFW, American Legion, Purple Heart Group, Disabled Veterans of America and any claim for VA benefits.”
Little went on to say the DD-214 is the highest form of confirmation a veteran can have. Little said claiming the document “was lost in a fire,” or “lost in moving” are not valid excuses.
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Little.
