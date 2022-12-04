Thanksgiving marks the start of a busy holiday travel season that continues through Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you have a trip planned, here are some tips to keep in mind before leaving home.
Check the pantry and the fridge, and toss any food that might go bad while you’re away. You don’t want to come home to expired food or unpleasant smells.
Remember to empty the dishwasher, take out all trash and empty any standing water in cups or vases.
Take one last look in the washing machine and dryer to make sure you haven’t left anything in there, especially an item of clothing you need for your trip.
If you have a programmable thermostat, set it to a temperature that will keep pipes from freezing, but not so warm that you’re spending money on heat when no one is home. Closing blinds and curtains will also help regulate the temperature.
While you probably know about putting a light on a timer when you’re away, as an added precaution, consider buying a couple extra timers. You can place them in different rooms, setting them to go on and off at various times throughout the evening so it looks like your house is fully occupied.
If you have an alarm, don’t forget to notify your home security system of the dates that you’ll be away.
Unplug electronics and small appliances, like computers and printers, hair dryers and electric shavers, toasters or coffee makers. You’ll save on energy costs and lower the risk of an electrical fire.
Water houseplants or garden plants. If you have a house-sitter or a neighbor coming in to check on things, be sure to leave them clear instructions.
To make sure piled-up mail won’t be visible while you’re away from home, arrange for a friend or family member to pick it up or have it held at the post office.
It’s also a good idea to let a trusted neighbor know about your plans and how to contact you.
Don’t forget the backyard. If you have a garden shed, make sure it’s locked and everything is put away, like toys, bicycles or a lawnmower. You don’t want to leave a ladder or tools in plain view that might entice a thief.
Check all of the entry points into your home, like windows and doors, to make sure they’re secure. It’s easy to forget about one that’s seldom used or miss a window that’s only slightly open.
Hide valuables that you’re leaving home, like jewelry or a laptop.
Take care of last-minute errands, like returning library books and paying bills that will come due before you return home. Be sure to let your bank and credit card company know that you’ll be out of town so they don’t put a hold on your account.
It’s also a good idea to get some small bills for tips.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor, Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.