The Roseburg Dream Center has welcomed two new directors, Hollie and Jeremy Grammon. The Roseburg residents have taken the reigns and are working to expand services and touch the heart of the community.
“We have actually been involved in the ministry the entire time we have been here,” Jeremy Grammon said. “We were youth pastors, worship pastors and we pastor a faith foundry as part of North Star Ministries.”
Having spent the better part of two decades working with marginalized peoples, the Grammons are prepared to make the Dream Center a service provider for anyone in need.
“We’ve always kind of worked in this realm, whether it’s homeless or addicted or marginalized as people that are going through struggles,” said Hollie Grammon, “even low-income or single-mom families. This work has been a part of our life and our world for a long time.”
With a shower trailer on site in need of a few repairs and community partners coming on Mondays to share information and services, the Dream Center located at 2555 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., is becoming a hub of hope for the homeless and beyond.
“It used to be that the homeless population was about 80% of our clientele,” Hollie Grammon said, “but since the pandemic and inflation, we are seeing more families and individuals in need. Now, the homeless population is around 60% of the people we serve.”
The Dream Center offers services to anyone in need and is part of the Roseburg collective of nonprofits and support systems working to keep people fed, clothed and recognized for their humanity and dignity.
“Even though we are a faith-based organization, this isn’t a faith-based thing,” said Jeremy Grammon. “This is restorative justice. This is something that brings people into a place of healing and can change the city. We want to partner with our city and our local organizations, we want to empower our community to build a relationship with one another, and we want to partner with the people, that is where the transformation happens.”
Offering a clothing distribution center on Tuesday and Thursday and a food pantry on Monday and Wednesday, open from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., the Dream Center is looking for volunteers so it can expand the time in which it is able to help the community.
“We want to restore dignity, we want individuals to feel precious and that they are someone of value,” Jeremy Grammon said. “With a few more volunteers we could open longer hours and for more than four days a week.”
Interested volunteers can visit roseburgdreamcenter.org or come to the Dream Center building during normal operating hours and fill out an application.
“I started as a board member but we needed volunteers for clothing so I decided to come down,” volunteer Michelle Matthews said. “I have learned so much about myself and about my community and to be able to give encouragement and support and clothes, it touches their hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.