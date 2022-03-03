The Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association’s annual Home & Garden Show returns this weekend and will offer something for everyone in attendance.
The Home & Garden Show, held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, will open 10 a.m. Friday and run through Sunday. This year’s show will welcome back more than 100 vendors, including food trucks, beer from local breweries and live entertainment.
Executive Director Dana Lepre said she wanted to create a one-of-a-kind show that would create an inviting and fun environment for everyone involved.
This desire helped lead to the creation of the passport contest, now in its second year. While attendees travel from booth to booth to learn everything about home building, remodeling and gardening, they can also receive stamps from the vendors listed on a passport page in the show’s directory booklet. Everyone who turns in the passport page will automatically be entered to win two nights glamping at Umqpua’s Last Resort.
This kind of contest allows people to really experience what Umpqua Valley has to offer, Lepre said.
“I came over from the coast and I really never realized how beautiful of a hidden gem the Umpqua Valley is,” Lepre said.
The winner of the drawing will be announced on Sunday.
In addition, Lupre and Board Chair Nick Kennaday, devised the show’s first build-up challenge to showcase the skills of students in local high school woodworking classes. Students from Sutherlin, Glide and Days Creek high schools have built chicken coops to put on display during the show. Throughout the weekend, vendors will vote on their favorite coop before a winner is named. Each coup will be sold through a silent auction and all earnings will return to the woodworking classes.
“It’s so it’s so exciting to be able to bring them into it because those high schoolers, they’re set up in a capacity where they can just get that kind of stuff out and they do a good job at it,” Lupre said.
The Home & Garden Show will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 at the door, or $4 with a donation of two canned food items.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
