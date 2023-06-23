Roseburg officials cleared out a homeless encampment adjacent to the Stewart Park duck pond Thursday, less than two weeks before a slew of rules are scheduled to be implemented restricting where, when and how people without a home can live.
The cleanup began mid-morning and lasted about two hours, said a handful of people who remained in the area Thursday afternoon. They said they were among about a dozen people who were displaced by the cleanup, and the population at the site has grown to as many as 30 people at times.
A front-end loader came through the area picking up trash and putting it into a large dumpster, said Marge Allen, who said she had been living in the area off and on for six years. Some items were kept by Roseburg police and are to be held for the owners to pick up, she said.
“Normally they talk to us, but not today,” she said.
By 1:30 p.m. all the vehicles and personnel were gone, and the entire site was clear, except for a half-dozen shopping carts and an empty bag of cookies.
Police came through the area last week and warned residents of the upcoming cleanup, Allen and others said. Still, the cleanup was disruptive and unnecessary, they said.
City officials could not be reached for comment.
Allen and her boyfriend, Wayne Stowall, had all their belongings lined up on the sidewalk just north of the duck pond. There were more than two dozen items, including several chairs, a tent, a tarp, a small barbecue grill, a propane tank, a backpack, a plastic water container, several plastic storage containers and a baby carriage.
Stowall said he didn’t know how the couple would move their belongings or where they would go.
“They’re trying to help us by destroying our homes. That’s not right,” he said. “They shouldn’t be able to do that and hurt people for no reason. It’s just ridiculous.”
As police came through the area, they handed out copies of the city’s new camping regulations. Stowall held up a smudged copy of the regulations, and said he didn’t understand it. The flier included a QR code with a link to six maps, showing areas where overnight camping is prohibited.
The regulations, which are scheduled to take effect July 1, are the result of months of discussions, hearings and workshops among city officials and the public. The more than two dozen restrictions are meant to abide by two court rulings and state legislation, intended to regulate public camping while protecting the rights of the unhoused.
The federal court rulings prohibit criminal penalties for people sitting, sleeping or lying outside on public property when they cannot obtain housing or shelter elsewhere. The state legislation requires all city laws regulating public camping to be “objectively reasonable” and codifies how cities must provide notice and store property when removing established campsites on public property.
Local governments across Oregon are working to meet the July 1 deadline.
In Roseburg, so-called time, place and manner restrictions include prohibitions on camping anywhere in the city between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and camping overnight near parks, schools, playgrounds, bike paths, waterways, and other areas. The regulations also limit an individual camp to 10-by-10 feet and require all property be contained inside of a tent or tent like structure. Individuals also cannot accumulate garbage, burn open flames or dump wastewater.
Roseburg officials have acknowledged that the new restrictions are almost certain to be challenged somewhere in the state, and the ultimate court rulings on those challenges could very well affect the Roseburg restrictions.
And those restrictions will directly affect people like Stowall, who said he’s “trying to figure it out.”
The one thing he does know?
“We’re getting more and more homeless because people have nowhere to go.”
