Members of the Roseburg Homeless Commission got a brief lesson in case law Monday as they grappled with how to implement regulations on the unhoused that are consistent with federal rulings and Oregon legislation.
City Manager Nikki Messenger told the Commission that two court rulings prohibit criminal penalties for people sitting, sleeping, or lying outside on public property when they cannot obtain housing or shelter elsewhere. The Oregon measures require all city laws regulating public camping to be “objectively reasonable” and codifies how cities must provide notice and store property when removing established campsites on public property.
Roseburg, like cities all across Oregon, has until July 1 to make sense of the legal quagmire and update its ordinances to comply with the legislation.
Adding to the challenge is the fact that much of the proposed changes depend on an interpretation of what is “objectively reasonable,” which has yet to be defined by the courts. A definition of objectively reasonable will become sharper as new ordinances across the state are challenged in court, said Roseburg City Attorney Jim Forrester.
“That’s how we’ll learn what objectively reasonable is,” he said. “But we don’t know exactly where that line is. That’s part of the challenge.”
Messenger said city officials have been looking at dozens of potential restrictions, all connected to the time, place and manner in which the homeless can camp in public. The restrictions are intended to work together.
Time restrictions regulate when camping is allowed in areas that are not prohibited. Place restrictions prohibit camping in designated areas at all times, unless a special permit is issued. And manner restrictions regulate how camping can occur in the areas and times that are not prohibited.
Time regulations can generally be handled one of two ways: Restrict camping to certain hours, like between 8 am and 8 pm., or restrict it to a certain number of continuous hours, like a maximum of 24 hours in the same location. Camping outside of the selected limits would be a violation.
After a brief discussion, several commission members said they preferred restricting camping to certain hours.
When it came to place regulations, Messenger presented more than a dozen possible restrictions on where the homeless could camp. They included: The Stewart Park duck and retention ponds; sport complexes, fields and adjacent structures; city owned properties leased to others, including but not limited to the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce building, Umpqua Valley Arts; and anywhere on airport property.
Restrictions on manner regulate what is allowed within the camps. Such proposed restrictions include: Requiring all animals be leashed or crated at all times; prohibiting garbage, debris, unsanitary or hazardous materials to be accumulated or left behind; prohibiting structures to be built or erected; and limiting camps to 100 square feet.
Commissioner KC Bolton questioned whether limiting a camp to 100 square feet was too restrictive. “That’s pretty small,” he said.
Roseburg Police Capt. Jeremy Sanders said since the camps would be moving every day, it made sense to keep them small. “Part of the objective is to limit the footprint,” he said.
The Homeless Commission meets monthly for an hour and barely got into a discussion of the potential restrictions Monday before time was up. Scheduled updates on the Gary Leif Navigation Center and efforts to open an urban campground were postponed to a later date.
The commission is scheduled to meet next on April 24. Eventually the commission will make recommendations on the proposed new restrictions to the Roseburg City Council, which has final say.
