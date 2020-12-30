A homeless man was found deceased in a tent Monday morning at the Stewart Park Duck Pond, according to the Douglas County Medical Examiner.
The Roseburg Police Department received the report of a dead body in the area at 11:15 a.m.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of a 67-year-old transient. Next of kin has been notified, but the medical examiner could not release the man’s name.
“Unfortunately, this information isn’t eligible for release,” Roseburg Police Capt. Jeremy Sanders said in an email Wednesday morning. “All unattended death investigations are sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office and the (District Attorney’s) Office for review.”
Foul play was not suspected.
It wasn’t an overly large group, maybe a dozen or so people huddled in the rain Monday eveni…
Matt, 43, who asked that his last name be omitted, discovered the deceased, who he called his “best friend.”
“I just don’t get it,” Matt said. “I’ve known him eight months. He taught me everything I know out here.”
Crystal Avery is Matt’s neighbor. The 41-year-old Missouri native has been a member of the tent community near the Duck Pond for roughly three months. She said even in that short time, she has seen the homeless population grow in the area.
“We even have veterans out here,” Avery said. “We have people who really need assistance who can’t get it.”
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the Dream Center, a local warming center for the unhoused, to remain closed, Avery said the 20 or more people who live around the Duck Pond area and various other tent communities in Roseburg could be facing a difficult winter ahead.
“At nighttime, it gets really chilly,” Avery said. “When it gets windy, I have to fight just to keep my tarp stakes in the ground so it doesn’t fly away with me in it.”
Awaiting statement from County Commissioners that matches their statements about COVID deaths: sorrow, thoughts and prayers, and resolve to mount appropriate responses. Waiting.
Was he checked for COVID-19?
