Our nation, state and county face a crisis. Homelessness is rising and very few people find a way out of the situation once they find themselves there. Teens are particularly vulnerable. Simply by running away or being abandoned by people they thought cared, youths are at greater risk of becoming homeless. Douglas County has higher rates than most of the nation, but a new plan is being developed to assist local area homeless youth.
“I want people to be aware of this issue all across Douglas County,” said Jessica Lloyd-Rogers, president of the Oregon Resource Family Alliance. “This is not just a Roseburg issue. Reedsport has one of the highest percentages of homeless youth in the entire nation.”
A new Youth Homelessness Roadmap has been prepared for Douglas County, by the Homeless Youth Solutions Initiative.
This initiative was written by the Creating Community Resilience coalition with members representing the Phoenix School of Roseburg, Peace at Home, Faith Family and Relationship Advocates, school districts’ McKinney-Vento Liaisons and Creating Community Resiliency.
“I was asked to participate because of my involvement with local community services,” said Lloyd-Rogers. “I am now in a position to do things for the youth that could not or would not have been done for me when I was a youth in trouble.”
The roadmap includes 42 recommendations in six major categories: Capacity Building, Prevention & Diversion, Outreach, Emergency/Interim Services, Workforce, Income Supports and Housing.
The recommendations of the roadmap also include proposed one-year action items that include specific strategies and action steps for each recommendation, along with proposed timelines, outcome metrics, prioritization and partner entities.
Understanding the true scope of youth homelessness in Douglas County is difficult. Available sources of data use different definitions, encompass different geographies and occur at different intervals.
Looking at the last five years of annual data, homelessness has been relatively flat. Total homelessness numbers from 2016 to 2020 average 6,128 individuals per year, with a high of 7,103 and a low of 5,642.
Homeless individuals under age 18 counted on average, 1,553; although there have been large one-year swings in the numbers, from a high of 1,932 in 2019 to a five-year low of 1,205 in 2020.
With homeless youth comes trafficking and both Interstate 5 and Highway 101 are known to be serious trafficking routes in the United States.
“Privilege creates invisibility and it is easy to get a homeless teen into the pipeline (trafficking, labor, or sex),” said Lloyd-Rogers. “This isn’t just girls either, but they do seem to be at a higher risk.”
Douglas County is in a unique position to address youth homelessness in a purposeful way, and the above strategies will help in that effort. These strategies are not all-encompassing, and there are likely other solutions that Douglas County can utilize based on their community needs, but the roadmap is intended to create a foundation on which the county can build toward a community that ends youth homelessness.
“If I could wave my magic wand there would be a services center in Riddle, Glide, Roseburg, Myrtle Creek, etc., because this issue is everywhere,” said Lloyd-Rogers. “These kids are totally dependent on their own ingenuity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.