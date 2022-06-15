Audience members clap during Monday's city council meeting as The Rev. Howard Johnson walks up to receive a formal copy of a proclamation from Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich, recognizing Juneteenth Independence Day in Roseburg.
Thirty-three years ago, Reverend Howard Johnson moved to Roseburg with an idea in his heart to bring people together.
“I wanted to be part of the solution, not part of the problem," Rev. Johnson said. "I worked to bring people together so they could talk because that is how problems get solved.”
On Monday night, the Roseburg City Council read and acknowledged a proclamation forever calling Juneteenth a recognized Douglas County holiday.
“Even though Juneteenth was already a federally recognized holiday,” said Johnson, “I felt the city council was really making an effort to take a step in a positive direction for Roseburg and its people.”
Juneteenth is the newly-recognized holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed legislation making it a U.S. federal holiday. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free was first issued September 22, 1862, news traveled slowly in those days and June 19, 1865, is the date Texas received the news and the last stronghold of slavery turned the page.
“I was honored the city council asked me to receive the proclamation,” said Johnson, “They could have just read it without anyone to receive it and I felt that was a good step to bring people together.”
Rev. Johnson has lived in Roseburg since 1989 and does not see the world through rose-colored glasses.
“Roseburg has had so many negative events in its history, too many to mention. But I would encourage people to move here,” said Johnson. “Is Roseburg a good place to live? Yes. Does Douglas County have a lot of problems? Yes.”
Rev. Johnson made clear all opinions shared were his alone and were in no way the viewpoints or opinions of the church where he works for or those of the school board on which he serves.
Even with positive change and recognition through a city council endorsed proclamation, work still needs to be done.
“I thought the city council took a bold step to recognize this federal holiday,” said Johnson. "It was a positive step in the right direction for future generations in Roseburg.”
