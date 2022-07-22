Things are beginning to heat up in the Umpqua Basin.
With the mercury threatening to tickle triple digits beginning over the weekend, those who choose to recreate on Douglas County's lakes and rivers are being reminded of important safety precautions, whether they're taking a boat cruise around Cooper Creek Reservoir or launching their preferred mode of drift for a casual float along the north or south forks of the Umpqua River.
Despite a wetter-than-normal spring and snow falling in the Cascade range to the tune of 40-plus inches in May, the North Umpqua River, in particular, has fallen back into traditional summer form, with water temperatures estimated at 75 degrees this week at Winchester Dam.
As inflatable tubes and kayaks proliferate the landscape of area waterways, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is emphasizing the same safety precautions that come every summer.
"It's nothing new. We just want people to be aware and check (conditions) out to be prepared ahead of time," said Lt. Brad O'Dell, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. "We caution people to recreate responsibly, and really encourage the use and wearing of life jackets."
Many popular locations along both the North and South Umpqua rivers and popular lakes throughout the Umpqua Basin have safety equipment for drifters and swimmers to borrow.
The National Center for Cold Water Safety says that water below 77 degrees is cold enough to affect breathing. By comparison, the average water temperature in Olympic swimming pools ranges between 77 and 82 degrees.
Once water drops below 70 degrees, controlling one’s breathing or holding their breath for extended periods grows increasingly difficult. Once the water hits 60 degrees — which the Center classifies as “very dangerous” or “immediately life-threatening” — cold shock kicks in. Once a person experiences cold shock, breathing control can be completely lost, including the inability to control gasping or hyperventilating.
Between 50 and 60 degrees, the effects of cold shock are just as extreme as if the water was 35 degrees.
“Most people who are unaccustomed to cold water will experience a maximum cold shock response somewhere between 50-60 (degrees Fahrenheit),” the Center said on its site, coldwatersafety.org. “For some individuals, this happens at 57 (degrees), for others, the peak occurs at 52 (degrees) and so on.”
Full and sudden unprotected immersion into cold water can lead to sudden or gradual drowning, as the initial shock to the body can cause one to panic, breathing water into their lungs. Inhaling as much as 5 ounces of water into the lungs is enough to cause drowning.
In more extreme cases, cold water shock can lead to heart attack or stroke.
