A tenant in a Roseburg apartment complex is seeking nearly $400,000 from the owners of the property, saying he was injured when he slipped and fell on some wet stairs.
Mitchell Autry was living in the Kohlhagen Apartments, 911 SE Lane Ave., in March 2022 when the incident occurred, according to a complaint filed March 3 in Douglas County Circuit Court. The complaint is filed against the Umpqua Community Development Corp., which owns the property. Umpqua Community Development Corp. is the parent company of NeighborWorks Umpqua, a Roseburg nonprofit that provides a broad array of services for low-income residents, including affordable housing.
NeighborWorks Umpqua CEO Erica Mills said while she could not respond directly to the complaint because it is pending litigation. The agency places great importance on the safety at all of its properties, and the tenants who reside in them.
“NeighborWorks Umpqua strives to protect the wellbeing of our resident communities,” Mills said.
According to the complaint:
On or about March 7, 2022, at around 8 a.m., Autry was at the apartment. He was forced to use the stairs because the elevator he normally used was broken. While using the stairs Autry “suddenly and violently slipped on a clear liquid, and fell down the stairs,” the complaint said.
As a result of the fall, Autry sustained the following injuries and noneconomic damages, according to the complaint: Damage to his muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, nerves, and other soft tissue of his head and brain, neck, and left arm; pain, discomfort, and suffering; and inconvenience and interference with usual and everyday activities, apart from gainful employment.
He is seeking $395,000 — noneconomic damages of $350,000 and $45,000 for economic damages such as medical expenses and costs associated with the lawsuit.
Attorney Benjamin Nielsen, from the Idiart Law Group in Central Point, is representing Autry. Nielsen declined to comment, saying he had “nothing to add beyond what the complaint says at this point.”
Umpqua Development Corporation has not yet filed a legal rebuttal to the lawsuit.
