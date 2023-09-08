Soaring housing prices combined with relatively stagnant wages over the last decade have contributed to a shortage of affordable housing in the county, according to data recently released by Oregon Housing and Community Services.
The County Profiles Data Dashboard, which contains data sets running from 2010 through 2022, contains statewide information that is also broken down by county. The state and county profiles focus on five areas: population, poverty, homeownership, rental housing and homelessness. The data mostly comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual surveys.
“Housing is a pivotal aspect of people’s lives and communities. We are excited to launch this new tool in helping us address complex housing issues decades in the making,” Oregon Housing and Community Services Director Andrea Bell said in a news release unveiling the new dashboard. “As we strive to make data-informed decisions, we also recognize the best solutions come from local community members who have experienced the issues we are trying to solve.”
Some highlights:
The median home price in the county has more than doubled since 2010, going from $136,063 that year to $292,217 in 2022. That’s an increase of 114%. During that same time period, median annual income in the county went from $49,600 to $61,000, an increase of 23%.
Statewide, the median home price rose from $144,433 in 2010 to $343,503 last year, an increase of 138%. Median income in Oregon went from $71,200 in 2010 to $111,200 in 2022, an increase of 56%.
Just over 70% of residents in the county own their homes, the same percentage as in 2011. Of those homeowners, 25% are considered cost burdened, meaning their monthly housing cost exceeds 30% of their income. Statewide, 63% of residents own their homes, while 28% are cost burdened.
In the Douglas County rental housing arena, median monthly rents have increased from $714 in 2011 to $899 in 2021, an increase of 26%. Just over 42% of renters were cost burdened in the county in 2021, compared to nearly 47% statewide.
Additionally, there is a shortage of 1,900 units for people considered to be extremely low income, meaning they earn 30% or less of the annual median income — $18,300 for an individual.
There were 133 building permits countywide for single family homes issued in 2010. That number spiked to 325 in 2021, but came down to 236 last year. There were 10 permits issued countywide for two to four unit properties in 2010, and 12 last year. For buildings of five units and more, there were 38 such permits countywide in 2010, 104 last year and none in 2022.
The number of people living in poverty in the county decreased from 16% in 2011 to 14% in 2021. Of those, 19% were minors and 9% seniors. The percentage of minors living in poverty in the county was 25% in 2011 and 29% in 2016.
Douglas County had 421 unhoused individuals in 2021, according to the data. Of those, 263 were males and 157 females. There were 59 minors counted and 44 veterans. Statewide, the tally was 17,912 homeless individuals, of which 2,231 were minors.
Finally, the county continues to inch toward a more diverse population overall. There were 7% people of color in 2011, and 93% of the population was white. In 2021, the percentage of people of color rose to 10%, and the percentage of white people dipped to 90%.
